EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin set to become billionaire by 30

Robert Irwin’s animated movie, Zootopia 2, has just amassed $1.7 billion at the box office, and sources say it’s only a matter of time before the Wildlife Warrior is seeing nine figures in his own bank account!

According to a well-placed insider, Robert, 22, is primed to become a billionaire, possibly by the time he’s 30, if his career continues to progress as it has been.

His Dancing with the Stars win has placed the wildlife warrior in high demand. (Credit: Instagram)

There’s no denying Robert is on fire right now, with everything he touches turning to gold. Along with starring in a steamy underwear campaign for Bonds and his voice role in Zootopia 2, Robert won the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars in the US, which really helped send his profile into the stratosphere Stateside.

“Offers are flooding in for Robert, and it’s not just movies and TV shows either,” spills one showbiz insider.

“His wholesome boy-next-door athletic image has sponsors lining up to hire him for their brand. Several car companies and other high-end brands are also watching him very keenly.”

“Robert’s got serious branding potential to launch his own outdoors sportswear range, his own fragrance, even a range of sustainable eco products like Jessica Alba did.”

Meet Robert ‘Fur-win’. (Credit: Disney)

While Robert is reportedly worth a “measly” $7.5 million right now, our source says the path is clear for him to “easily” become a billionaire by the time he’s 30.

“If he plays his cards right and stays away from any controversies, Robert’s potential is limitless,” adds the insider.

“Disney adores him and has pitched several projects for him. Zootopia 2 has placed him as the go-to for Aussie voiceovers in Hollywood. They also want to team him up with The Rock for a live-action movie.”

