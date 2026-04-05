EXCLUSIVE: David and and Victoria’s secret grandchild heartbreak

NEED TO KNOW Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham reportedly plan to expand their family through both pregnancy and adoption amid ongoing family drama.

reportedly plan to expand their family through both pregnancy and adoption amid ongoing family drama. Rumours emerged that the feud began prior to the couple’s April 2022 wedding , when mum Victoria allegedly backed out of making Nicola’s dress and hijacked the couple’s first dance.

, when mum Victoria allegedly backed out of making Nicola’s dress and hijacked the couple’s first dance. In a bombshell January 2026 Instagram statement, Brooklyn announced he does not want to reconcile with his parents , accusing them of being controlling and attempting to sabotage his marriage.

, accusing them of being controlling and attempting to sabotage his marriage. Victoria and David are reportedly devastated that they will never get to know their future grandchild.

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Victoria and David Beckham know it’s only a matter of time before their eldest son, Brooklyn, starts a family of his own with his wife Nicola. And friends say the couple is “terrified” of being shut out of their grandchild’s life, should their current estrangement from Brooklyn continue.

US-based Brooklyn, 27, has made no secret of his wish to have a “soccer team” worth of kids. There are reports that he and Nicola, 31, are not only actively trying for a baby, but are keen to explore adoption.

In 2022, Nicola said of Brooklyn, “He wants kids yesterday. We definitely want a big family … [and] we want to adopt some kids and have some of our own. That would be the dream.”

Brooklyn and Nicola are ready for two to become three. (Credit: Getty)

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However, back in Britain, the situation has forced David, 50, and Victoria, 51, to face the heartbreaking possibility that they may have no relationship with the couple’s children.

“Victoria would love to be a grandmother one day, and it’s beyond painful that Brooklyn could exclude her from that,” a source tells New Idea.

“David is tormented by it, too. They want this estrangement with Brooklyn to end, but the fear is they are running out of time.”

The family feud came to a head in January 2026 when Brooklyn posted a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents of trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola. Brooklyn made it clear he had “no desire to reconcile” with his family and would only communicate with them via lawyers.

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In his scathing post, he also mentioned protecting the peace of his “future family” with Nicola.

The emotional weight of the estrangement was laid bare last month when his brother Cruz, 21, performed his song ‘Loneliest Boy’ in London. Widely rumoured to be about Brooklyn, the lyrics include “Mama, don’t talk too much, it’s breaking her heart,” and left his other brother, Romeo, 23, in tears.

“This has affected them all, and David and Victoria are not giving up making things right,” says our source. “They will continue making gentle attempts to reach out.”

Posh and Becks continue to post about Brooklyn. (Credit: Instagram)

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For Brooklyn’s 27th birthday in March, David and Victoria both posted sweet childhood photos.

“Brooklyn’s still their baby, and they will never stop loving him,” our source says. “It will break Victoria’s heart if she hears about her first grandchild from the press and not Brooklyn.”

The pressure to heal the rift has now intensified significantly, and our source confirms that Brooklyn’s three godparents – Elton John, David Furnish, and Elizabeth Hurley – are working discreetly behind the scenes to broker peace.

“Elton is determined to bring Brooklyn back to his family – and Nicola too,” adds the source.

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“Because when they have a baby, nothing is more important than for the family to be united.”