Married at First Sight star’s secret connection with David Beckham EXPOSED

We always learn interesting things about Married at First Sight Australia contestants, with one of this year’s stars sharing an unexpected connection with David Beckham.

Advertisement

It turns out that Steve Powell, who is married to Rebecca Zukowski, is related to the knighted star, and confirmed the news after a slew of rumours.

“He’s my second cousin,” he told the Daily Mail, revealing that their connection comes from his mother’s side of the family.

“My grandmother on my mum’s side was a Beckham before she married my grandfather,” the father of four daughters continued.

It turns out Steve is related to Sir David Beckham! (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

He continued to explain that they were both born close together in Essex, with his birthday on April 23 and David’s on May 2.

Acknowledging that it is a “very cool” famous connection to have, he shared his experience with him as a teenager with the publication.

“When I was about 16, I was back in London and met him in the same room, but that was when he was already playing soccer and travelling a lot,” he explained.

“He wasn’t really around like a regular kid.

Advertisement

As for whether they’d reconnect after his stint on MAFS?

“Who knows?’ he said. ‘Maybe one day we’ll catch up,” he admitted, adding that some of his relatives in London have seen snippets of the show.

While he hasn’t officially met his second cousin’s wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, she might see him on MAFS, if she is an avid fan!

Advertisement

Steve has married Rebecca on the show, and it appeared to be love at first sight for the pair at their wedding.

Will Steve and Rebecca find love together on Married at First Sight? We will have to wait and see! (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Being a father has been a gift, and I promise to bring that same love and devotion to our partnership,” Steve told his TV wife during his heartfelt vows. “Here’s to creating lasting memories and sharing them with you today.”

Even though his TV wedding was filmed months ago, he told the Daily Mail that he watched it with fondness.

Advertisement

“We had such a nice day,” he shared. “Our families got along, and we had a really nice connection.”

“It gave me happy memories watching it back.”

Read all about their relationship here.