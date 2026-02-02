MAFS star Katie Johnston launches tearful rant over 2026 groom’s shock remark

Married at First Sight is nearly back on screens, and the show has already sparked controversy.

Former contestant Katie Johnson, who took part in the 2025 series, has slammed the Channel Nine show over its casting of Chris Nield.

Before the show’s premiere on February 2, Chris already sparked anger with his audition comments, which were revealed in a preview clip for the show.

When he was asked what “turns him off”, he shockingly responded, “Fake tan, needy, and fat people.”

MAFS star Katie Johnston has slammed the show over its casting. (Credit: Instagram)

Katie was left furious over his remark and took to Instagram to criticise producers for casting Chris, 31, on the series.

She fought back tears as she shared her worries over the bride who will be matched up with Chris at the altar.

“What people like this do to others, and if it’s knowingly done to others, which it is, whether she’s curvy or not, tall or short, blonde or brunette or redhead, it’s not that that matters,” she said.

“They’ve knowingly put this person in harm’s way, and they don’t know what this can do to somebody.”

“So, you tell me, where’s the duty of care there? This is a letter to the bride of that person; it’s not your fault, and you don’t deserve that. You’ve been put in harm’s way intentionally for views and advertising spend, and you’re not deserving of that.”

Katie’s emotion no doubt stemmed from her experience on the 2025 series of MAFS, where she was matched up with Tim Gromie.

Chris Nield has already sparked controversy with his comments. (Credit: Channel Nine)

At her on-screen wedding, Tim told producers that he normally goes for “short, petite, blond or brunette” women, saying there was no attraction there with Katie.

Tim then abandoned Katie on her honeymoon, with the heartbroken bride arguing that he was too caught up with the physical.

Their short-lived marriage ended during the first commitment ceremony, and they became the first couple to leave the experiment.

New Idea has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

