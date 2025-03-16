TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses pregnancy loss If you find this topic distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.
While finding long-lasting love is the goal of Married at First Sight – it’s not always a guarantee for everyone who takes part in the experiment.
While many walk away single, some have still ended up with full hearts after their time on MAFS came to an end after starting their own families.
Find out which contestants have had babies since their time on the show below.
Which MAFS Australia contestants have had babies?
Johnny and Kerry Balbuziente
Season eight
Following their whirlwind romance on MAFS, the couple tied the knot in January 2023.
On June 14, 2024, Kerry gave birth to their daughter Chloe Rossi Balbuziente.
“Mum and Chloe are doing great and Dad is proud beyond measure,” Johnny captioned a joint Instagram post marking the milestone.
Anthony Cincotta
Season nine
Although he did not find love on MAFS, Anthony is happily engaged to his fiancée Kate.
Already a father to his daughter Gabby, 13, from a previous relationship, the couple had their first son Milan in May 2023.
They then welcomed their second child Matteo on January 28, 2025.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Anthony said he was smitten: “Our family is full and so are our hearts.”
Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson
Season eight
While their relationship was controversial when they were in the experiment, Bryce and Melissa have only gone from strength to strength in the years since.
Melissa gave birth to their twins Levi and Tate in October 2021. Two years later, they got married on February 24, 2023, in the Mornington Peninsula.
Heidi Latcham
Season six
While Heidi is relatively private and does not post much on social media, she did reveal on Instagram that she is now a mum.
She made the announcement in December 2024.
“Look what we made!” she said in the caption.
While followers were over the moon and were curious about her name, the former bride said she preferred to keep those details under wraps.
Jonethen Musulin
Season seven
Jonethen has been with his partner Lili for a number of years and even knew her before he went into the experiment.
Two months after they announced their engagement, they said “I do” in October 2023.
Their son Suede was born on July 27, 2024.
“Our hearts are exploding!!” the former groom captioned the post, where he was holding his newborn.
David Cannon
Season seven
David married his wife Sarah-Kate in 2023, and they became parents to their daughter Mackenzie Karen Michelle Cannon that December.
The couple also announced a new addition is on the way and will be born in July 2025!
KC Osborne
Season seven
KC became a mum and welcomed her son Brooklyn Harmon Spriggs on October 26, 2022, with her partner Blake Briggs.
“Our pride and joy was just as excited to meet us as we were to meet him. We were not expecting him for another 6 weeks but both mum and Bub are doing extremely well,” she wrote on Instagram.
They got engaged during their babymoon in Hawaii, in August 2022.
Booka Nile
Season eight
Motherhood was on Booka’s mind, but she did not expect to fall pregnant in 2022, after going on a few dates with her friend Luke Millar.
While their son was a surprise for the now-parents, they were grateful and excited about the new addition, despite not having plans to be together.
“We’re working on becoming great friends and plan to co-parent together,” Booka said in an Instagram post before his birth.
“Our only goal is that our son is loved and cared for by both of us and that he grows up knowing how loved he is by his mum and dad.”
Halen Millar Nile came into the world in April 2023, who the MAFS bride affectionately calls “Wubbs”.
Followers will spot the mother and son duo in sweet videos and photos on Booka’s Instagram page. “I feel like the luckiest woman in the world because of you. I am so grateful and I am so honoured to be your mummy,” she wrote on Instagram for his first birthday.
Tracey Jewel
Season eight
While she was unlucky with Dean Wells as a single mother, Tracey tied the knot with her high school sweetheart Nathan Constable in 2021, in a surprise baby shower turned wedding!
Along with being a mother to Grace, Tracey gave birth to Frankie Robert in March 2021. On Instagram, she has spoken about his autism diagnosis.
“I’m so grateful to be his mummy, despite the challenges we face together as we navigate this path, he lights up my world every day,” she wrote in 2024.
Carly Bowyer
Season five
Before Carly got engaged to her now-fiancé Neil Goldsmith in 2024, they became parents to their son Bailey in 2020.
“We are absolutely in awe of our beautiful little man. We can’t believe we made something so perfect,” she gushed on Instagram.
Four years later, the former bride announced she will be have another son! Carly admitted the journey was not easy, after going through pregnancy loss.
Davina Rankin
Season five
Davina became a mother to her daughter Mila-Mae Manuel in 2019, whom she welcomed into the world with her then-husband Jaxon Manuel.
Sadly the couple split in 2023.
Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant
Season six
When Jules and Cam met on their wedding day, it was love at first sight. After their engagement on the show, they officially tied the knot in 2019. One year later, Jules had their son Oliver, who they affectionately nickname Ollie.
“#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant,” she captioned a video to Instagram when she announced his birth.
Their family grew from three to four with the birth of Carter in July 2024.
“How grateful one can be & my heart is truly full ❤️ as our family grows safely & healthily to 4,” Cam wrote on Instagram at the time.
Lizzie Sobinoff
Season six
Elizabeth was unlucky in love with Sam Ball but has since found her happily ever after with her husband Alex Vega.
They became parents in November 2023 to their daughter. At the time, the season six MAFS bride wrote: “I have never been happier. My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss.”
In January, she announced that she was expecting her second child.
Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis
Season six
Michael and Martha have gotten stronger after meeting on one of the show’s most explosive seasons.
Engaged in 2021, they welcomed Lucius in 2023. “He’s here, he’s perfect,” Martha wrote at the time in an Instagram post announcing his birth.
On their socials, followers, and MAFS fans will see many adorable snaps of the happy family.
Zoe Hendrix
Season one
Zoe found love on the first season of MAFS in 2015 with Alex Garner. Their love story continued when they became parents to their daughter Harper Rose one year later.
Alex announced their split in 2018, which left fans devastated.
While Zoe does not post often on Instagram, she has posted sweet posts about her daughter, who is now eight.
Alex Garner
Season one