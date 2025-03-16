Motherhood was on Booka’s mind, but she did not expect to fall pregnant in 2022, after going on a few dates with her friend Luke Millar.

While their son was a surprise for the now-parents, they were grateful and excited about the new addition, despite not having plans to be together.

“We’re working on becoming great friends and plan to co-parent together,” Booka said in an Instagram post before his birth.

“Our only goal is that our son is loved and cared for by both of us and that he grows up knowing how loved he is by his mum and dad.”

Halen Millar Nile came into the world in April 2023, who the MAFS bride affectionately calls “Wubbs”.

Followers will spot the mother and son duo in sweet videos and photos on Booka’s Instagram page. “I feel like the luckiest woman in the world because of you. I am so grateful and I am so honoured to be your mummy,” she wrote on Instagram for his first birthday.