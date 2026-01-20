Who is I’m A Celebrity’s Cyrell Paule? What the star has been doing since MAFS

Cyrell Paule has returned to the world of reality TV on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026.

Advertisement

She memorably rose to fame on Married At First Sight, where she got the nickname “Cyclone Cyrell”.

Now, she’s hoping to shed the moniker and show viewers a new side of herself on the Channel 10 show.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about her.

Cyrell Paule has made her jungle debut on I’m A Celebrity. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Who is Cyrell Paule?

Cyrell rose to fame on the sixth series of Married At First Sight in 2019.

She was matched up with Nic Jovanović at the altar, but they went their ways shortly after the show ended.

“I think I’m at that point where I probably won’t be dating for a while. Not until this s**t quietens down,” she told our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time.

Advertisement

What happened to Cyrell Paule from MAFS?

Shortly after appearing on MAFS, Cyrell started dating Love Island Australia star Eden Dally.

They welcomed their son, Boston, in February 2020, shortly after they first got together.

Cyrell has also appeared on numerous reality TV shows, including The Amazing Race Australia.

She competed on the show alongside Eden last year, while she has also appeared on The Challenge.

Advertisement

Now, she has joined I’m A Celebrity and is hoping to ditch her nickname “Cyclone Cyrell” on the show.

“I’m over being called Cyclone Cyrell, there’s much more to me than just that,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

“If you come for me, expect me to retaliate with full force. And if people don’t like my approach, then maybe just don’t start me. I never instigate things, but I will surely finish them.”

Cyrell has had numerous TV appearances since MAFS. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Are Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally still together?

Yes! The couple have been together since 2019 and are still going strong.

“He’s one of those guys who’s so attractive that at first I was like, ‘no’, but then you talk, and it grows,” she previously shared.

They announced they were expecting their first child together just five months into their relationship.

At the time, Eden admitted he was surprised when Cyrell first told him she was pregnant.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know what to feel. I was a bit in shock and took a while to process it,” he told New Idea.

She is in a relationship with Eden Dally and they share a son, Boston. (Credit: Instagram)

“Then we spoke and I said, ‘Whatever you want to do, I’ll support you and be there for the child’.”

They briefly broke up in October 2019 but reconciled just two months later, and they welcomed their son, Boston, in February 2020.

Advertisement

Cyrell has previously said she doesn’t feel the need to get married, and said they would rather spend the money of a wedding on a house.

“A piece of paper doesn’t need to tell us we are married. We have a kid together already as it is, so what is a piece of paper?” she told The Daily Telegraph.