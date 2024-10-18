  •  
Who is Concetta Caristo? All you need to know about the Aussie comedian

From triple j to Taskmaster.
concetta caristoInstagram

Australian radio presenter and comedian Concetta Caristo is gaining popularity following her time on Taskmaster Australia and fans are growing curious about the emerging comedian.

Known for her sharp wit, relatable humor, vibrant personality, and most importantly, her unique comedic style, she has quickly garnered attention and a loyal following.

The self-described “most Italian woman in the world” (despite having never been to Italy) is best known for being the co-host of triple j Breakfast alongside Luke Muller.

concetta caristio and luka muller with olivia rodrigo
Concetta Caristo recently interviewed popstar Olivia Rodrigo. (Credit: Instagram)

HER TIME AT TRIPLE J

Concetta Caristo has co-hosted the breakfast show since December 2022 and is described as the “Brekkie Queen.”

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be teaming up with the hilarious and talented Bryce on my dream job of hosting triple j Breakfast!” she told ABC at the time.

“I love connecting with people and I can’t wait to speak to listeners across the country every morning…”

At this time, Concetta was co-hosting the show with Bryce Mills, before he moved to triple j Lunch with Dave Woodhead.

Concetta has also appeared on the TV show At Home Alone Together.

BEFORE CO-HOSTING THE BREAKFAST SHOW

Concetta Caristo got her start in the 2018 Improve Theatre competition in Sydney and has risen to fame ever since.

She has been a regular guest on SBS’s Celebrity Letters and Numbers and has also appeared on Channel 10’s The Cheap Seats, ABC’s Question Everything, and Channel 7’s Australia Now and Then.

In 2021, the 29-year-old was selected for the Break Out Comedy showcase by the Sydney Comedy Festival and later featured in Comedy Up Late 2022 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

On top of her many career wins, she is also a survivor of domestic violence and a passionate advocate for change.

She produces and hosts I’m Brave & Beautiful, an annual comedy fundraiser for the Full Stop Foundation, which supports domestic violence victims.

concetta caristo boyfriend
Concetta and Ben have two dogs together. (Credit: Instagram)
PERSONAL LIFE

Concetta is dating comedian Ben Kochan. The two regularly share sweet insights into their life on Instagram.

From attending friends’ weddings together to hilarious happy birthday posts to one another, it’s clear to see these two are a match made in heaven!

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

