Australian radio presenter and comedian Concetta Caristo is gaining popularity following her time on Taskmaster Australia and fans are growing curious about the emerging comedian.



Known for her sharp wit, relatable humor, vibrant personality, and most importantly, her unique comedic style, she has quickly garnered attention and a loyal following.

Advertisement

The self-described “most Italian woman in the world” (despite having never been to Italy) is best known for being the co-host of triple j Breakfast alongside Luke Muller.

Concetta Caristo recently interviewed popstar Olivia Rodrigo. (Credit: Instagram)

HER TIME AT TRIPLE J

Concetta Caristo has co-hosted the breakfast show since December 2022 and is described as the “Brekkie Queen.”

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to be teaming up with the hilarious and talented Bryce on my dream job of hosting triple j Breakfast!” she told ABC at the time.



“I love connecting with people and I can’t wait to speak to listeners across the country every morning…”

Advertisement

At this time, Concetta was co-hosting the show with Bryce Mills, before he moved to triple j Lunch with Dave Woodhead.

BEFORE CO-HOSTING THE BREAKFAST SHOW

Concetta Caristo got her start in the 2018 Improve Theatre competition in Sydney and has risen to fame ever since.



She has been a regular guest on SBS’s Celebrity Letters and Numbers and has also appeared on Channel 10’s The Cheap Seats, ABC’s Question Everything, and Channel 7’s Australia Now and Then.



In 2021, the 29-year-old was selected for the Break Out Comedy showcase by the Sydney Comedy Festival and later featured in Comedy Up Late 2022 at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.



On top of her many career wins, she is also a survivor of domestic violence and a passionate advocate for change.



She produces and hosts I’m Brave & Beautiful, an annual comedy fundraiser for the Full Stop Foundation, which supports domestic violence victims.

Concetta and Ben have two dogs together. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

PERSONAL LIFE

Concetta is dating comedian Ben Kochan. The two regularly share sweet insights into their life on Instagram.



From attending friends’ weddings together to hilarious happy birthday posts to one another, it’s clear to see these two are a match made in heaven!