Why fans think Talkin’Bout Your Gen is getting cancelled

Channel 10 has confirmed which shows are returning to our screens in 2026, and sadly, Talkin’ Bout Your Gen failed to get a mention, leaving fans to speculate the show has been quietly put on pause.

The show returned to our screens this year, with comedy legend Anne Edmonds taking the hosting reins from Shaun Micallef.

The reboot also had Dave Hughes captain Gen X, Tommy Little championed Gen Y, and Anisa Nandaula led Gen Z.

Anne Edmonds hosted this year’s Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen return. (Credit: Channel 10)

Sources told TV Blackox that network executives are pleased with the show’s performance, and a decision on its possible renewal will be made in the coming weeks.

The publication revealed that two unaired seasons of Taskmaster Australia are ready to go, and could take precedence instead. Ten has confirmed that the show is returning in 2026, starring Rove McManus, Brett Blake, Celia Pacquola, Joel Creasey, and Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen captain Anisa.

We will have to wait and see if Anisa is a part of both shows, if Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen is renewed, or if it’s cancelled instead.

The final episode of the revived series aired this week, and Anne gushed about it on Instagram.

“Love making this show, Anisa, Tommy and Dave, hope you’ve loved watching it,” she wrote, encouraging others to watch it.

Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen captains Dave Hughes, Anisa Nandaula and Tommy Little might not return to the series in 2026. (Credit: Channel 10)

It might not be all grim for the show, because Dave commented on the post, saying: “You are a natural host and I’ve loved working on the show. Bring on 2026!”

Anne then replied with “See you there!”

She also liked a fan’s reply, asking if that meant we could expect another season in 2026.

It’s fair to say that the show’s future is uncertain, but we will have to wait and see.