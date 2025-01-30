Dave Hughes and his wife Holly’s relationship has been full of love and lots of laughter.

From their meet-cute being broadcasted to the masses, to a relationship full of laughs, scroll to read about how it all began.

Dave and Holly have been married for 19 years. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Dave Hughes meet his wife?

The couple met in 2002 in a bar in Melbourne when Dave was hosting a radio show. Holly (nee Ife), wrote in the Herald Sun that their meet-cute did not just stay between them.

“I was 22, it was a Friday night, and I’d ended up at Cherry Bar in the city. Dave was there with his mate. The three of us walked to an ATM together and then I caught a cab home,” she wrote.

“It was on the Monday morning that I got my first taste of the way the next decade or so would play out. He talked on radio about our meeting, yelling at his mate for not leaving the two of us alone.”

“He asked me to call into their show, and I did, but I chickened out before going on air. Nevertheless, that call led to our first date that evening.”

They said ‘I do’ at Flemington racecourse in 2006 on New Year’s Eve and son Rafferty, and daughters Sadie, and Tess, as well as two rescue cats.

The couple also co-wrote a kid’s book together called Excuse Me in 2017, about a flatulent sheep. Holly has hinted that she got the inspiration from Dave who often farts loudly in the house.

Dave shared that he’d once gone five years without brushing his teeth. And his wife, Holly (nee Ife), had said he was ‘starting to look like a meth addict’. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Dave Hughes said about Holly?

The comedian often shared anecdotes about his wife when he was on radio and is open about their relationship when he tours with his comedy. But the humour hasn’t stopped there – he has also been unfiltered about their life on TV.

When he hosted the Channel 10 show Hughesy, We Have a Problem, he recalled when he thought his wife was initiating foreplay.

“She looked me up and down and I thought she was perusing how sexy I was,” the 54-year-old told the audience and panellists.

“She had a look in her eye and I thought, ‘She wants me so much, she can’t handle it.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘Have you put the bins out?’”

“Life with a comedian gives us all licence to be just that bit more eccentric.” (Credit: Instagram)

What does Dave Hughes wife think about his comedy?

Holly has previously told news.com.au that laughter was not in short supply in the Hughes household.

“Life with a comedian gives us all licence to be just that bit more eccentric — not that they need an excuse at the moment — and there is also a lot of laughter in our house,” she admitted.

However, the former Herald Sun columnist wrote that it took time to get used to his oversharing.

“ONE of the most common questions I get asked is ‘Do you care what he says about you?'” the 44-year-old wrote in 2014.

“It certainly took a bit of getting used to, and there were some huffy conversations with friends early on — “I can’t believe what he said about me!” – but it really wasn’t worth getting angry about.”

Two weeks later, the now-teacher went undercover and snuck into his comedy show to write a review.

“I slide into my seat just as he comes out on stage, but I’m up in the Dress Circle so there’s no way he can spot me,” Holly said.

She wrote that she saw his shows throughout the year and had he known she was there, he might of changed his material.

“…I doubt he would have complained plaintively about the fact that there was ‘not a lot of action going on’ in our bedroom if he’d known I was there,” she continued.

