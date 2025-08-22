Concerns mount for Kyle Sandilands after suffering “stroke” live on air

KIIS FM has issued a statement after shock jock Kyle Sandilands went missing from the Kyle and Jackie O Show, having told radio listeners he feared he’d suffered a “stroke” live on air.

Kyle made the worrying comment during a segment on August 19, after stumbling over his words.

At one point, he confused the word “mattock” with “Matlock”.

“I think I’ve had a stroke. I feel that I’ve said the wrong words multiple times this morning, and I’m not super tired,” the broadcaster told his audience at the time.

Kyle Sandilands’ absence from his radio show has concerned listeners. (Credit: Getty)

His co-host, Jackie O, immediately moved to reassure listeners, telling Kyle, “No, you haven’t”, but with Kyle then absent from his hit radio show on August 20, 21, and 22, the incident has concerned fans.

While Kyle is well-known for his dramatic radio style, the development comes after the star revealed in February 2025 that he had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

“I may be dead. It is possible, it is highly possible,” he told listeners at the time.

Kyle had been suffering from debilitating headaches when he was diagnosed, with doctors telling him the condition required “immediate attention”.

While on-air, he showed radio staff his brain scan, adding: “If that bursts, I die instantly”.

He then referenced his partner, Tegan Kynaston, with whom he has a young son, Otto, saying, “My wife, every time I look at her, her eyes well up with tears. She is already counting down the days.”

Kyle Sandilands with his wife, Tegan Kynaston. (Credit: Getty)

In July 2025, Kyle, 54, admitted to Jackie that he weighed 138kg, 12kg more than the year previously.

“I’m 138, I thought I was massive. I’ve been a bit… I don’t know whether “depressed” is the word? Ever since this aneurysm thing came up a year ago,” he told her.

“I brushed it off inside. My wife is on me about it, asking if I would like to come for a walk with her and Otto. I would like to, but just too fat and lazy to go!” he admitted.

“I also use an opportunity to eat a packet of chicken and biscuits! I know I’m doing myself in.”

While the star hadn’t yet gone under the knife – with doctors monitoring his condition instead – Kyle said he’d recently gone for more scans.

“If I’m good, then I will put together a club, ‘Kyle’s Big Fatso Club’, where I want others to join me in my slow march to healthiness. Who is with me?” he joked.

Kyle stayed true to his word by attempting to lose weight through changing his eating habits and doing some training, telling listeners it had been “easy to lose two kilos in the first week”.

However, an on-air weighing session revealed Kyle’s weight had actually gone up to 140 kilos.

“Oh no, you’re heavier than when you started the Fatso Club,” Jackie exclaimed.

“That can’t be right,” Kyle countered. “How demoralising.”

Kyle’s new “stroke” comments and speculation over his unexpected absence from airways in August, led KISS FM to issue a statement on Kyle’s health.

The network told MediaWeek, “A team of highly qualified medical professionals continues to monitor Kyle’s health, and they’re pleased with where he’s presently at.

“Kyle, however, is bitterly disappointed about gaining two kilograms since starting his Big Fatso Club weight loss program.

“He assures fans that while his arteries remain under close surveillance, his Uber Eats account is still in peak condition.”