The Block’s creator FINALLY reveals if Han and Can are still together

Before their relationship was put to the test on Channel Nine’s hit TV show The Block, WA couple Hannah “Han” Thetford and Candace “Candy” Wood admitted they were “yin and yang”.

“Or more like a cordless drill and a hammer,” the pair reflected. “Different functions, but together we get the job done.”

But are they a recipe for success? Or potential disaster? Their time on the show has certainly put their relationship to the test.

Now, the creator of The Block has weighed in and answered the question on everyone’s mind – are Han and Can are still together?

Find out what we know below.

Did Han and Can’s relationship last the distance? (Credit: Instagram/hanandcan)

Are Han and Can from The Block still together?

Han and Can have certainly have had their ups, downs, and arguments on The Block.

Things have become so intense, that the show’s creator, Julian Cress, has had to set the record straight.

“Han and Can are fine,” he exclusively told our sister publication TV WEEK.

“They have arguments, but they’re both really bright adults. You could watch them fight and think, ‘Will they even be together tomorrow as a couple?’

“And I’m telling you that they’re well and truly still together now – even after all the fights they had under the pressure on The Block.”

Fans have been speculating wondering if Han and Can are still together. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

He said people were quick to judge the couple, based on what they saw.

“I think people watching a show and jumping to conclusions about a couple’s relationship is not entirely fair – especially about people who you’ve never actually met,” he continued.

It comes after Han and Can made a scheduled appearance at two Bunnings stores across Australia, where one fan saw the pair.

The WA contestants went to the Bayswater and Cannington stores in their home state on October 4 and 5, and one fan had some telling words about their relationship status.

“Firstly, not being on camera, they seemed very calm & relaxed,” they dished on Reddit after seeing them in person.

“They were funny & genuinely seemed happy. They spoke of being in the middle of building their house together, & appeared to still be together.”

The fan continued to say that they made jokes at their expense about being on the show, and wished the couple the best.

What have Han and Can said about their relationship?

Han previously hinted that things between the pair were actually better than ever when she told TV Week: “The next step for us would be getting engaged, if we can afford a ring… If we earn any money from The Block”.

“The Block is the ultimate relationship tester,” Can previously reflected. “It is a high-pressure environment for anyone, and it honestly just made us stronger in the end.”

Expanding in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle in August 2025, the pair admitted there were challenges along the way.

“What surprised us most was how much it pushed us personally, not just as renovators,” Han told the publication. “But the flip side is, we came out stronger as a couple, and so proud of the home we built.”

“The friendships, the growth, and the memories are things we’ll carry forever.”

The couple then admitted that their time on The Block “really tested” them, but “also made us stronger, as individuals and as a couple”.

“We learned how to back each other completely, step up when the other was running on empty, and still find ways to laugh when everything felt chaotic,” the pair told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Our motto was always, ‘I’ll be 90 per cent when you’re at 10 per cent, ’ and that carried us through,” they added.

“The 12 weeks honestly felt like 12 years, but in the best way. It gave us a deeper understanding of each other and accelerated our relationship in such a positive way.”

“We’ve got each other’s backs, and that’s all that matters.”

Several weeks later, the couple then fuelled rumours that they had become secretly engaged during the filming of the show. You can read more about that here or see inside their renovated house here.

“Stronger together, no matter what’s thrown our way,” the couple captioned this sweet snap. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

What happened with Han and Can on The Block?

As Season 21 of The Block unfolded, the pair’s approach to working together certainly ruffled some feathers.

One milestone moment saw Han, a geologist, clash with Foreman Dan after she made a floor plan change without his approval.

The blow-up saw Han accuse the tradie of making up problems “for the camera” – and it was an accusation that show host Scott Cam wasn’t having any of.

“Now, I’ve got a few things I need to say. Han, I hear some people saying that you’re accusing us of a stitch-up and doing things just for the camera,” Scott told her on the show.

“I’ve told you many, many times: We never set you up to fail. We never stitch you up. We help you along the way, and we’ve always helped you along the way.”

“You’re making decisions that are affecting you; you’re making those decisions, not us,” the host continued.

“You’re not a builder, so don’t make decisions that are going to affect your build. And don’t accuse us of trying to stitch you up and doing stuff just for the camera, because we don’t do that.”

Scott Cam confronted Han on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Scott concluded with a firm request: “So, now I’m going to ask you really nicely to readjust your attitude on this show. To the crew, to Dan, to me, and to everyone around you … OK?”

Han was not happy with the telling-off, replying with just two words: “Yeah. Heard”.

Divulging more once Cam had gone, she branded the situation “unfair” and told the cameras, “I actually don’t think I need an attitude readjustment. It’s not an attitude problem.”

But just how did the ongoing on-set tension impact Han’s relationship with her marketing and social analyst partner, Can?

An insider previously told New Idea that the pair’s portrayal on the show had been “a bit of a shock and, honestly, disappointing for the girls”.

“When the show’s over, they’ll be looking forward to moving on from the ‘Han and Can’ brand if things keep up the way they have been on the show,” the source added.

Indeed, while the couple had both been “lifelong fans” of The Block, saying in a pre-show interview, “we bonded over renovation on our first date… We joked about going on the show one day, and now here we are, high-vis and all,” they also underestimated the strain the series would bring.

The duo has acknowledged the “emotional toll” the show took. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

“The emotional toll working all day every day has on you, with no privacy – watching from the couch just doesn’t do it justice,” the pair told our sister publication TV Week in July 2025.

“People will always have opinions – it’s TV!” they added. “But we’ve gained a new family in our fellow contestants, and only they know the full picture.”

Adding to the burden of renovation pressure, the couple endured a shock ordeal when Han was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe stomach pain on the show.

It was a drama that forced the couple to distance themselves from the other contestants a little.

“In the early weeks, our evenings were the only time we had to regroup with one another. Han was still recovering from her illness, and after not finishing in week one (something that really shook us), we knew we had to operate differently to stay on track,” the duo told Mamamia.

“We love being social, but we also had to protect our health and our build. There was never any intention to distance ourselves; it was purely about survival in those high-pressure weeks.”

