  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

EXCLUSIVE: How The Block star Han’s determination saved her life

A cancer diagnosis knocked her for six
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Loading the player...

The Block’s 2025 season has only just begun, but already Han has shown she’s full of grit and determination – and her shock personal history could explain why.

Advertisement

In a chat with New Idea, Han, who is competing with girlfriend Can, reveals she was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged 24.

Since then, she has lived every day to the fullest – no matter how many feathers she might ruffle.

Han, now 29, tells us the diagnosis was a total shock.

She had always been fit and healthy, until all of a sudden she couldn’t get out of bed.

Advertisement
Han The Block cancer
The Block star Han could not believe that she had bowel cancer. (Photo: Supplied).

The Perth-based geologist knew something wasn’t right, but it never occurred to her that she had bowel cancer.

It’s long been seen as an ‘old person’ disease – although new statistics show it’s becoming more common in younger adults.

Han spent two years trying to find the root cause of her issues, often flying back and forth from Pilbara, where she was living, to Perth for appointments.

Advertisement

She tells us she spent more than $80,000 “trying different doctors” to find an answer.

Can and Han The Block cancer
Han and Can have been together for a year. (Photo: Channel NINE)

Han says several health professionals “fobbed her off” and told her it was “all in her head”.

Finally, she chose to see a gut doctor after hearing more about the importance of gut health.

Advertisement

It was him who suggested she have a colonoscopy to explore all options.

Her scheduled colonoscopy was booked in for two hours.

Instead, she spent six hours in the procedure.

Han and Can The Block cancer
These two have had a bit of a rocky start on the show. (Photo: Instagram)
Advertisement

“They found a serious tumour and a few smaller ones,” she shares, adding “they were able to remove them, during the colonoscopy, but the doctor said it was a gnarly cancer”.

“He also said if we hadn’t found it when we did, in two years I wouldn’t be alive,” she reveals.

As the cancer hadn’t spread, Han says she “didn’t need to go down the chemo route”.

However, she still has regular colonoscopies to stay on top of things.

Advertisement

“When you know something’s not right, keep pushing,” she adds.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement