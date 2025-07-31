The Block favourites speak out about split rumours

A couple from The Block have been forced to come clean following rumours their marriage is over.

Former blockheads Bec and George Douros, who appeared on the show in 2013, addressed the speculation earlier this week after fans questioned their relationship status on Facebook gossip group, Tea Time.

“Does anyone know what happened to Bec and George Douros from The Block?” one member asked.

“I tried to search their page on Instagram as I was following her, but it’s been deleted.”

Another added: “I don’t think they are together any more.”

The couple appeared on The Block back in 2013. (Credit: Channel Nine)

It was this comment that prompted Bec to speak out, telling the Daily Mail she and George are still very much together.

“George and I are very happily married, celebrating 22 years together and 16 years married this November,” the mother-of-three hit back.

She went on the explain why the couple chose to stay out of the public eye after their season wrapped.

“It’s to respect our children as they are getting older and going through school now,” she continued.

“We are living a quiet and private life with our three children and would love to keep it that way!”

Since appearing on The Block, Bec and George have launched a successful interior design business called Nectaar.

“We are flat out – I’m drowning in work,” Bec previously told 9Entertainment.

Bec and George with their sons Lenny and Archie. (Credit: Instagram)

“Everything’s great – I can’t complain.”

Bec went on to admit she and George don’t really watch The Block anymore, despite having been fan-favourites on The Block: Sky High.

“I look back and it’s a bit triggering. I find it really difficult to watch the show because I remember just how hard it was when we were going through it. I think once you’ve been through something like that, you watch it with a different set of eyes,” Bec explains.

“It’s still one of the best life experiences I’ve ever had, and I feel very grateful that I was a part of it.”