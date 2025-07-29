The Block’s Shelley Craft reveals what she REALLY thinks about Adrian Portelli

She’s been Scott Cam’s sidekick on The Block for years. Now, Shelley Craft has broken her silence about Adrian Portelli and revealed what she really thinks about the Aussie billionaire’s new TV show.

Chatting to Yahoo Lifestyle, a classy Shelley said she was aware of all the drama surrounding Adrian and The Block and wished him well for his next project.

“I was wondering, if he was leaving us behind, where was he going to publicise his next venture? So when I saw him pop up with that, I was like, ‘Oh, there you go, that’s great,” she told the site.

“Obviously, his business has an incredible model of lotteries for different things, whether it’s jet skis or homes or caravans. The way he’s going about this, good luck to them.”

Scotty and Shelley have co hosted The Block together since 2010! (Credit: Instagram)

Shelley’s kind comments came just days after Adrian revealed he would be fronting a new renovating show next year on Channel Seven alongside Dr Chris Brown called My Reno Rules.

“Bet my high school teachers never thought… I’D HAVE MY OWN TV SHOW ON CHANNEL 7! The Reno games looking a little dusty. Time for a fresh coat. The gloves are off,” he shared on Instagram.

Adrian’s announcement was met with mixed reviews after he and host of The Block Scott Cam exchanged a few barbs just days earlier.

Last year, Adrian bought all five houses on The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

During a radio interview, Scotty claimed he had asked Adrian not to attend this season’s auction to allow for more everyday Aussies to have a crack at purchasing one of the homes.

“To be honest we said to Adrian “we’d love you not to come next year, if that’s all right,” Scotty said on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

However, Adrian fired back insisting no such conversation ever took place.

“Scotty you’re talking porkies,” Adrian wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of a Scotty in a clown wig.

“I told you guys I was leaving. There was never a conversation of being told to sit out this season,” he continued.