“The gloves are off”: Adrian Portelli jumps ship from The Block to new reality show

He was known as the man who bought big on The Block, but Adrian Portelli has his eyes on another show on a rival network.

Advertisement

The billionaire is lending himself and his business to My Reno Rules, on Channel Seven.

It is the newest show that the network has unveiled, after they opened applications in June.

Find out more about it below.

What is My Reno Rules?

Four hardworking Aussie teams will go head-to-head to give two rundown homes a drastic upgrade in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Their goal is to transform the neighbouring homes in the hopes of winning a life-changing prize.

So, where does Adrian come into this?

The former bidder on The Block is the show’s principal sponsor, with his business LMCT+.

Advertisement

Adrian Portelli was known for his lavish purchases on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How is Adrian Portelli involved in My Reno Rules?

In November 2024, New Idea exclusively revealed that he was in talks of joining a show on a rival network, so the cat is officially out of the bag!

During the show’s live finale, two Aussies will receive a call saying they’ve won a renovated, multi-million-dollar home through a live prize draw.

“Bet my high school teachers never thought… I’D HAVE MY OWN TV SHOW ON CHANNEL 7! 😆” he said on Instagram.

Advertisement

“The Reno games looking a little dusty. Time for a fresh coat 👷‍♂️ The gloves are off 🥊”

For Adrian, it was a no-brainer to join the show.

“LMCT+ has always been about changing the lives of everyday Australians, so when this opportunity came up with Seven, it just felt right,” he said in a press release.

Adrian Portelli is ready to join My Reno Rules. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“For me, it’s about giving back – and doing it in a way that’s big, bold and exciting.

“These homes are in a beautiful area and have real potential. With the right teams and vision, they’re going to be incredible. I can’t wait to be part of a show granting lucky Aussies a brand-new future, and inspiring thousands more along the way.”

This comes after the business mogul confirmed he would never return to The Block.

While he confirmed in 2024 that he wasn’t returning, Scott recently told Fitzy and Wippa that they had asked him to come back. However, he also told outlets that his absence would allow others to buy the homes.

Advertisement

“Scott, you’re talking porkies,” Adrian responded on his Instagram stories with a screenshot of a Yahoo! article. “I told you guys I was leaving. There was never a conversation of being told to sit out of this season.”

He then said the houses on The Block were “hyped up” and “over-valued”.

Dr Chris is going to host the renovation show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is hosting My Reno Rules?

Dancing with the Stars host Dr Chris Brown will be hosting the unique series.

Advertisement

The term ‘life-changing’ can get thrown around a lot on TV, but this is absolutely that. Imagine winning a brand-new home – that’s going to be the reality for two lucky Aussies,” he said.

“And if you’re a passionate renovator, you could also win a massive cash prize.

“With the dream of owning your own home still top of the list for most Aussies, I can’t wait to have a front row seat to that becoming a reality. It’s going to be a heartwarming ride!”

My Reno Rules is set to air in 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

When does My Reno Rules air?

The Seven Network is keeping details about the new series under wraps, but it is set to be released in 2026.

If you’re considering applying, applications are still open.

Apply here.

Advertisement