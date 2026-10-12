“Concerning”: MKR ‘villains’ Jane and Shane’s threat to call police over “abuse”

Jane and Shane‘s reign on My Kitchen Rules is officially over.

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The food stylist and her husband have been branded the 2026 “villains” since episode one thanks to their outspoken opinions.

They didn’t shy away from giving some brutal verdicts on their rivals’ dishes, but when it was their turn in the kitchen, they failed to deliver.

The forthright couple have certainly divided fans, but they’re fighting back against their “villain” label.

New Idea hears they are furious at how they have been portrayed in the final edit, and are willing to call the police over the trolling and abuse they’ve received.

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Jane and Shane have left My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s been a wild time for the couple – and the threats have definitely been concerning,” one source tells us.

The Blue Mountains couple have been hammered by viewers over their on-screen antics, prompting Channel Seven to issue a stern warning to fans.

“A friendly reminder from the MKR team. Please be kind and respectful toward contestants,” the network said in a statement.

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“We love seeing how invested you all are in the competition; just remember there are real people behind every dish.

“Keep it kind, respectful and fun.”

Shane has also weighed in on the intense backlash, warning opinionated fans that there is more to the story.

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“Dude, the drama’s not coming from the contestants,” he fired back at one critic.

“It’s an edit,” he told another.

They talked a big game, but the pressure was too much. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jane and Shane talked a big game in the competition, but things didn’t go to plan during their first Instant Restaurant, and they were eliminated.

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Jane hoped her experience as a food stylist, where she has worked with judge Colin Fassnidge, would help her in the competition.

But it wasn’t the leg up she hoped for, and while their plates might have looked pretty, their food failed to deliver.

Their rivals, Alisha and Deanne, narrowly beat them to continue in the competition, and they’ve been clear about their opinions of Jane and Shane.

“It felt like they thought they were a bit better than us sitting around the table,” Alisha told New Idea.

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New Idea hears Jane is not happy with her edit. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I guess they forgot that it’s home-style cooking and not five-star Michelin.

“There’s another competition that has a mystery box. I think you’re supposed to be there, [Jane].”

One thing is clear: There’s clearly no love lost between them.

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