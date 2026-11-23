My Kitchen Rules is fast approaching the finale, but New Idea hears the tension didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling.

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There’s been no shortage of drama this series, and viewers have already seen Angus and Simon’s strategic scoring admission and Jane and Shane’s outspoken antics spark chaos.

And New Idea understands that some of those tensions have continued off-screen, with some cast members still not on speaking terms.

Speaking to the cast, we learnt exactly who is still friends and who isn’t, and which surprising off-screen bond has shocked the cast.

Scroll down for all the juicy details.

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The MKR cast is divided after filming. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Angus and Simon/Tiffany and Giancarlo

While Angus and Simon originally rallied for an “OGs vs gatecrashers” alliance, their friendship with one OG team didn’t flourish.

After admitting they strategically voted Tiffany and Giancarlo out of the competition, it’s no surprise they’re not on good terms.

“I think there’s still a good connection between [us], Krysten and Lucy, Mary and Golden and Alisha and Deanne,” Simon exclusively told New Idea.

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“Haven’t heard much out of Tiffany and Giancarlo.

“There are core OGs that are still really tight, and we talk if not every day, every second day. So for us, that’s really great.”

Angus and Simon said they also remain on good terms with Harrison and Oliver, but don’t speak as much to the other teams.

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“As for other teams. They don’t really talk a great deal,” Simon explained.

“I don’t really have anything to talk to them about per se. So there’s not any real bad bones, but I’m not really going to go seeking it out, you know what I mean?”

Tiffany and Giancarlo appeared to share their sentiments, slamming Angus and Simon for voting them out of the competition.

They also revealed that Simon had “100%” been in “cahoots” with Harrison and Oliver during filming, giving the “alliance” some brutal parting words.

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“It’s called karma – what goes around comes around!” Tiffany told us, proving there’s no love lost between the teams.

Tiffany and Giancarlo and Angus and Simon are not friends. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jane and Shane/Zoe and Zac

Despite never meeting on the show, Jane and Shane, and Zoe and Zac have become friends since filming!

Jane and Shane were eliminated before gatecrashers Zoe and Zac joined the cast, but Krysten and Lucy revealed that they are now close pals.

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“The interesting thing is that now, Zac and Zoe, and Jane and Shane are now friends!” they told New Idea.

“Jane and Shane went up to Newcastle from the Blue Mountains to see Zac and Zoe for a viewing of their Instant Restaurant episode.”

Zoe and Zac had defended Jane and Shane against viewer backlash, arguing they got the raw end of the stick in their edit.

They didn’t have as kind words for the other OG teams, arguing that some received “very generous” edits compared to Jane’s.

While the surprise friendship has shocked fans, not everyone is on as good terms with Jane and Shane.

When asked if Jane’s portrayal on the show was accurate, Lucy told us, “Unfortunately, that is 100 per cent her.”

Jane and Shane didn’t meet Zoe and Zac on the show, but they are friends now. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Krysten and Lucy/Angus and Simon

But two people who Krysten and Lucy remain on good terms with are Angus and Simon.

The Adelaide friends may have got a “villain” portrayal on the show, but Krysten and Lucy insist they will be “lifelong friends” with the duo.

“Angus is great, and he’s just such a rascal,” Lucy told us.

Defending their controversial antics on the show, Lucy insisted they were “poking the bear” and didn’t have as much of a game plan as it appeared.

Alisha and Deanne/Angus and Simon

And it’s all water under the bridge between Alisha and Deanne, and Angus and Simon.

Their relationship on the show went from Simon flirting with Deanne to things frosting over, but they’re back to being close pals.

Alisha and Deanne had grown frustrated over Angus and Simon describing them as easy to beat, but they’ve moved on.

“We’re on good terms with the boys,” the girls told us.

“We had a viewing party sort of thing with the boys […] and we chat with them quite regularly.

Alisha and Deanne have forgiven Angus and Simon. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“No bad blood or anything, but sitting around the table watching brings the feelings back, and obviously we don’t see any of it until everyone else sees it, either.”

But their best friends from filming? Harrison and Oliver.

“Harrison and Oliver took us on board quite well. They bonded with us, messed with us, they’re probably our favourites,” the girls gushed.

Their friendship is no surprise to viewers, given they’ve been keeping fans entertained with funny social media skits as the show airs.