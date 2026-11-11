“We tried to ignore it”: Tiffany and Giancarlo warned of shock MKR alliance the night before elimination cook-off

After a tense My Kitchen Rules elimination battle against Zoe and Zac, on Wednesday night we said goodbye to loved-up couple Tiffany and Giancarlo.

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Speaking exclusively with New Idea, the pair tell us their elimination “wasn’t fair” and they feel part of the reason they are now out of the competition is due to other teams’ strategy.

Tiffany and Giancarlo are passionate about flavour. (Credit: Seven)

“We were messaged the night before [the elimination cook-off] that there might be an alliance and don’t be too surprised if we get out,” Giancarlo tells us.

“There was already all the stress of us being in elimination. We tried to ignore it and we didn’t let it affect our cook – we’re not making excuses at all because we’re very proud of what we put forward,” Tiffany says.

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“It wasn’t about cooking anymore. It was, a bit of a popularity contest or, just get the get the strongest cooks out and unfortunately that’s what happened,” she adds.

Although the Melbourne couple were unable to tell us who sent them the text, it was revealed to be another contestant.

“I think it was to have our back, but it was more to ease the blow. I think they thought it was extremely unfair and that’s why they let us know it was happening,” Tiffany says.

“We weren’t too shocked by the game play, and I don’t think Zoe and Zac were shocked either,” she adds.

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“At first we didn’t believe it could possibly be true – we were in disbelief that that was about to happen,” Giancarlo admits.

Teams Angus and Simon and Harrison and Oliver are said to have an alliance. (Credit: Seven)

“But, it was the last thing we deserved… it was a hard pill to swallow.”

“It was our worst night – and that was our worst fear. It was an impossible situation going into elimination,” Tiffany says.

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The couple tell us they didn’t talk to production about the text but feel they “probably should have”.

“I feel like production could have stepped in, and they should have stepped in with Simon,” Tiffany says.

“My Kitchen Rules is great. The way everything that they do is amazing. We think that everyone’s amazing,” Tiffany adds.

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However, they think that maybe something could be changed.

“It gives a bit too much power to the other contestants at such a late stage when they shouldn’t be able to strategically vote a team out because they’re good,” she says.

Tiffany and Giancarlo feel they deserve to still be in the competition. (Credit: Seven)

“It’s a cooking competition at the end of the day, and there’s money at stake. We’ve all put our lives on hold… and we want to enjoy it too, for a cooking competition. And you want to be focusing on that too,” Giancarlo adds.

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As for who’s in the alliance, the couple wouldn’t confirm but tell us that “one hundred per cent Harrison and Oliver are definitely in cahoots with Simon – it wasn’t even hidden!”

As for their parting words for the ‘alliance’?

“It’s called karma – what goes around, comes around!” Tiffany says.