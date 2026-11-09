“No strategy”: MKR’s Krysten and Lucy lift the lid on Angus and Simon’s OGs vs gate crashers feud

After a tense My Kitchen Rules Kitchen HQ elimination cook off – and the very first one of the season – we said goodbye to mother and daughter duo, Krysten and Lucy.

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As the winners of the second round of pop-up restaurants with a score of 92, fans were surprised to see the Queensland pair up for elimination.

Unfortunately, their instant restaurant high score couldn’t save them, and they were defeated by Western Sydney hipster mates, Harrison and Oliver.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, Krysten tells us it was “pretty gutting”, and “really rough” watching it back.

They worked hard to try and stay in the competition. (Credit: Seven)

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“It’s almost like an impending sense of doom… and we know that’s coming, but everyone else doesn’t!” she says.

As Lucy and Krysten were OGs of the season, their elimination didn’t seem to help with their Angus and Simon’s apparent plan to win over the gatecrashers.

However, Lucy and Krysten, who tell us they will be “lifelong friends” with Simon and Angus post-show, say the boys, despite stirring the pot, don’t have a game plan.

Angus and Simon are good friends with Krysten and Lucy. (Credit: Seven)

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“Their strategy is to have no strategy and just talk nonsense!” they laugh.

“Angus is great, and he’s just such a rascal,” Lucy says, adding that “he was literally just poking the bear.”

Lucy tells us she’s incredibly proud of her mum. (Credit: Seven)

Their mother-daughter journey

Krysten and Lucy reveal that although they are sad to go, they loved the experience.

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“I’m exceptionally proud of the fact that in the whole process, the filming, the instant restaurants, the kitchen HQ, there’s not a harsh word between Lucy and I the whole time, and I’m really proud of that,” Krysten says.

Meanwhile Lucy has nothing but pride for her mum after “a gruelling three months” of filming.

“The majority of it’s really fun, but there are times that are really hard because you’re just completely out of your routine,” Lucy says.

“There’s new environments, long filming days, and Mum was honestly so strong – stronger than I was. I had a few moments where I was really kind of struggling with the whole TV show and Mum just stayed strong the whole time and I couldn’t have done it with anyone else.”

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It was a tough elimination cook off against Harrison and Oliver. (Credit: Seven)

“You don’t often get to spend three months on the road with your adult child. And I think our relationship probably balanced a little,” Krysten says.

“It’s always going to be a mother child relationship, but there were times when I had to lean on her or and when she had to lean on me and I think we probably evolved into our adult relationship more.”

The pair add that they have no regrets at all, and in fact would love to go back on TV together as a duo on a show such as Travel Guides or The Amazing Race.

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We’d love to see it!