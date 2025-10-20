Bernard and Steve Curry win The Amazing Race Australia

After weeks of racing across the world, Georgie Tunny and Rob Mills and Steve and Bernard Curry came out on top in The Amazing Race Australia 2025!

This year, thirteen teams, which all included beloved Australian celebrities, went head to head in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charities.

Throughout the race, the brothers competed for One in Five, which raises funds to develop better treatments, find cures and bring hope for mental illness through medical research. The not-for-profit was started by their friends, who lost their son and brother, Matt.

In the nail-biting finale, Bernard and Steve went up against Below Deck Star Aesha Scott and her fiancé Scott Dobson, and journalist Georgie Tunny and her fiancé Rob Mills.

Steve and Bernard Curry won The Amazing Race Australia 2025! (Credit: Channel 10)

For the final leg, all of the teams stayed in Indonesia.

No challenge in the race has been easy, but that was very much the case during tonight’s finale.

First, teams had harness had to work together to pair of traditional buffalo.

They were then tasked with splitting volcanic rocks using ancient local techniques.

Then, they were faced with another dancing challenge, which was harder for some, and easier for others.

Even though Steve’s knee gave him grief, the pair managed to catch up with the others.

Before they raced to meet Beau Ryan at the final pit stop, they were faced with one final puzzle – matching to the appropriate legs the symbols in chronological order.

The final three teams pushed themselves to the limit to be the winner of The Amazing Race Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

Luckily, they solved it quicker and won the race!

“We didn’t give up,” Steve said. “We wanted to do it for… well, for One In Five, for our charity, but it’s all…it’s about our kids and our families.

“We know winning Amazing Race is a really tough thing to do, and I can’t even believe that we’ve done it.

“And the experience that I’ve had with my brother and my best friend is something that I will just never, ever forget.”