Every team that’s been eliminated from The Amazing Race Australia

Thirteen celebrities and their loved ones are embarking on the trip of a lifetime on The Amazing Race Australia 2025.

This year, TV personalities, acting royalty, a real-life princess, comedy legends, social media sensations, and sports stars have all thrown their hats into the ring.

They will be trekking across the globe in the hopes of nabbing $100,000 for their chosen charities.

They will start in Nepal and then go to Sri Lanka, Taiwan, the island of Java, and Uzbekistan.

Unfortunately, not everyone will make it all the way.

Beau Ryan is hosting The Amazing Race Australia once again. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who has left The Amazing Race Australia 2025?

(Credit: Channel 10) Ed Kavalee and Tiffany Hall Personal trainer Tiffany Hall and her husband, TV personality Ed Kavalee, were hoping to use this experience as their second honeymoon. Determined to make it all the way, they were representing the Learning for Life Autism Centre, which provides early intervention programs for autistic children in Victoria. During the first leg of the race in Nepal, the couple decided to take a time penalty during the hay stacking challenge, hoping to make up for lost ground at the finish line. While they were the 11th team to check in, the last two teams came during their 20-minute penalty. “They hay got us, they hay defeated us, I just hope that the marriage is still strong,” Ed joked, to which Tiffany said it was “good”. Even though they were the first team to be eliminated, they were happy to be a part of the experience. “It had moments of a honeymoon when we looked around at the view, whilst we were stacking the hay. It just turned [into] more of a nightmare towards the end,” Tiffany explained, adding that she was proud of her husband.

