Brendan Fevola breaks silence on his The Amazing Race ultimatum after THAT controversy

Brendan Fevola has broken his silence on the controversy that has rocked The Amazing Race Australia 2025.

Advertisement

Ant Middleton and his brother Dan were disqualified from the Channel 10 show after a code of conduct breach.

During a production break, Dan allegedly got into an aggressive altercation with brothers Luke and “Sassy” Scott O’Halloran.

Ant was not involved in the incident and the brothers’ exit was quietly announced at the start of episode two on September 9.

Brendan Fevola has broken his silence on issuing Channel 10 an ultimatum after an Amazing Race controversy. (Credit: Fifi, Fev & Nick)

Advertisement

It was claimed that Brendan, 44, issued an ultimatum to the network to disqualify Dan or he would walk away.

Now, Brendan has finally broken his silence on the incident while speaking to Luke and Scott on his Melbourne radio show, The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick.

He claimed the incident had involved Luke and Scott being repeatedly subject to “homophobic slurs” and said he was left enraged by the alleged conduct.

“I know this is a pretty tough topic, and some stuff went on earlier in the show. I know you guys can’t really speak about it, but I was there,” he explained.

Advertisement

“I witnessed what one particular contestant did to you boys, and he said it to me and said it to you previously. I just want to say to you boys that I’m sorry for what happened to you. I wasn’t privy to it [early], and you guys were getting homophobic slurs thrown your way… It’s just not on.”

Ant and Dan Middleton were disqualified after Dan allegedly made “homophobic slurs” to Luke and Scott. (Credit: Channel 10 )

“I confronted the person, and then whatever happened, happened after that… but I went back to my room, and I was rattled. I don’t get rattled; it’s very hard [to rattle me].”

The former AFL star said he told his daughter, Leni, who is competing with him on the show, that they would quit the next day if the person in question remained among the cast.

Advertisement

“I was shaking, and Leni was like, ‘What’s wrong, Dad?’ I said, ‘This is what’s happening; we’re leaving the show tomorrow if that person is still on the show, we’re done, ‘” he claimed.

“So, we said the same thing to the producers.”

Speaking directly to Luke and Scott, he added, “I’m glad that I met you guys and have become really good mates with you, because you boys are beautiful. You did nothing wrong. You go on [the show] to have fun, you don’t expect to go on there and be berated. It wasn’t fun. It made the experience for those couple of days really tough.”

Brendan said he told his daughter Leni they would leave the show unless Dan was removed. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Scott and Luke then thanked Brendan for his steadfast support throughout and said they were “very grateful” to have him as a friend.

“I think the biggest thing to say here is that we have to thank you so much. Without you, we have no idea where that could have gone,” Scott said.

“There were multiple incidents, over six times, and it kept happening. You did what so many people just don’t do today, which is stand up for what they know is right. Luke and I are very, very grateful for you being there because there weren’t many people around. You saved the day.

“You are a huge important person in our life now because you showed up when so many people chose to turn a blind eye. We’re very grateful for you.”

Advertisement

Luke and Scott thanked Brendan for his support during the emotional radio interview. (Credit: Channel 10)

While Luke added, “We’re on the radio right now, obviously, saying that and singing your praises, but Scott and I have had a lot of conversations behind closed doors, and how grateful we were for you at that time, Fev.”

Though Ant wasn’t involved in the incident, it has been claimed that his TV career is at risk because of his brother Dan’s alleged actions.

“Any talk of Ant returning for another season of SAS Australia or being considered for new formats on free-to-air has completely disappeared,” a TV insider told the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

“The networks don’t want the baggage anymore.”