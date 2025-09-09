The shocking “breach” that sent this team packing on The Amazing Race Australia

The sixth season of The Amazing Race Australia has already kicked off, and we already have some drama!

During the episode that aired on September 9th, we found out that Ant Middleton and his brother Dan Middleton, were eliminated before the second leg of the race.

“Overnight, due to the breach of the code of conduct, Ant and Dan have been removed from the race,” Beau said in a voiceover.

While some viewers might be scratching their heads, this was flagged before the show even started airing.

Find out more about why they left below.

Ant and Dan Middleton were kicked off the show before the second leg. (Credit: Channel 10)

Why did Ant and Dan Middleton leave The Amazing Race Australia?

When the casting was initially announced in March, it was confirmed that the former SAS Australia instructor was competing with his brother, Dan.

However, a month later, the Herald Sun reported that there was a verbal altercation between some of the cast, which the network confirmed a day later.

The outlet reported Dan was “a tad worse for wear” after a night out during a break in production, when he yelled “gross and inappropriate language” at Luke and Scott O’Halloran.

Reportedly, other teammates were in bed when it happened, but Brendan Fevola was not, and then stepped in.

Dan reportedly had a verbal altercation with Luke and Scott. (Credit: Channel 10)

He then reportedly issued an ultimatum – either Dan gets disqualified, or he walks.

“Network 10 takes the health, safety, and well-being of all contestants seriously,” a spokesperson from the network said at the time.

“Following a breach of the production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.”

There’s been no suggestion about Dan’s involvement in the interaction.

Just before the season aired on September 8, executive producer Sophia Mogford told Mediaweek that the “breach of the code’s production… was dealt with promptly”.

“The Amazing Race is about what’s happening on camera. It’s about the cultural experiences that people are having and the race that they’re running. And it’s a very experienced team who look after it. And so any breach of conduct is taken very seriously,” she explained.

Ant Middleton was not involved in the altercation. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Have Ant and Dan Middleton said anything about their Amazing Race Australia disqualification?

While the other stars have been posting about each leg of the race on social media, Ant and Dan have not.

However, Dan did speak about the disqualification with Pedestrian TV.

“Unfortunately, I’m not at liberty to disclose any information as I had absolutely nothing to do with this situation and due to confidentiality, they’re not allowed to tell me anything,” he said.

When asked if he was being prohibited from posting about the show or if he made that choice, he explained that he made that decision.

“Personal choice not to post as I’m extremely busy with other projects,” he added.