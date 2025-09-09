HOW MUCH?! The eye-watering salaries of the Amazing Race Australia cast have been leaked

The Amazing Race Australia has been off to a strong start, with this year’s celebrities starting their journey in Nepal.
This year, 13 celebrities went to the starting line in the hopes of securing $100,000 for their chosen charities, with their loved ones in tow.
Every single one of them brings their own level of star power, but they’re not all being paid the same for it.
A production insider has spilled the beans about their pay packets to Pedestrian TV.
One contestant also anonymously provided their two cents about it all.
“You could tell who was racing for their charity, and who was racing for their bank account,” they said.
Find out more about their leaked salaries below.
How much are The Amazing Race Australia 2025 cast getting paid?
Melissa Leong and Leah Wilson
Friends
According to Pedestrian TV, the former MasterChef judge was paid $100,000.
Gretel Killeen and Epiphany Morgan
Mother and daughter
The former Big Brother Australia host was also paid $100,00, which was the biggest pay packet for this year’s cast.
Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny
Engaged couple
There has not been any confirmation about Georgie’s salary, but Rob Mills also reportedly pocketed $100,000 for his time on the show.
Ed Kavalee and Tiffany Hall
Husband and wife
The insider said Ed also took home $100,000 for being a part of the Channel 10 show! No further information was provided about Tiffany.
Brendan and Leni Fevola
Father and daughter
There has not been any confirmation about Brendan’s salary, but we are sure it was a fair bit!
Especially considering he revealed that he was paid a cool $500,000 for his time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Dominic Di Tommaso and Marx Marsters
Best friends
While an exact number was not provided, the insider dished that Dom and Marx were paid less.
Lindy Klim and Stella Klim
Mother and daughter
The insider also said the mother and daughter were paid less, but said they “ended up bringing way more heart to the game”. The insider also mentioned this about Dom and Marx, and Steph and Ben Tisdell.
Steph and Ben Tisdell
Siblings
Steph and Ben Tisdell were also paid under $100,000 for their time on the show.
Steve Curry and Bernie Curry
Brothers
Currently, we don’t know how much the brother duo pocketed for their time on the show.
Aesha Scott and Scott Dobson
Engaged couple
No further details have been provided about the Below Deck star’s Amazing Race salary.
Bronte Campbell and Benfield Lainchbury
Engaged couple
So far, we do not know how much the four-time Olympian and triple Olympic gold medallist was paid to be on the show.
Luke O’Halloran and Scott O’Halloran
Brothers
At the time of publishing, we do not know how much the Luke and “Sassy Scott” duo got paid to be on The Amazing Race Australia.
Ant and Dan Middleton
Brothers
The insider did not reveal how much Dan was paid.