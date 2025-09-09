  •  
HOW MUCH?! The eye-watering salaries of the Amazing Race Australia cast have been leaked

"You could tell who was racing for their charity."
Briannah Devlin
The Amazing Race Australia has been off to a strong start, with this year’s celebrities starting their journey in Nepal.

This year, 13 celebrities went to the starting line in the hopes of securing $100,000 for their chosen charities, with their loved ones in tow.

Every single one of them brings their own level of star power, but they’re not all being paid the same for it.

A production insider has spilled the beans about their pay packets to Pedestrian TV.

One contestant also anonymously provided their two cents about it all.

“You could tell who was racing for their charity, and who was racing for their bank account,” they said.

Find out more about their leaked salaries below.

Beau Ryan The Amazing Race Australia
The celebrities did not receive the same salaries to be on The Amazing Race Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

How much are The Amazing Race Australia 2025 cast getting paid?

(Credit: Channel 10)

Melissa Leong and Leah Wilson

Friends

According to Pedestrian TV, the former MasterChef judge was paid $100,000.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Gretel Killeen and Epiphany Morgan

Mother and daughter

The former Big Brother Australia host was also paid $100,00, which was the biggest pay packet for this year’s cast.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny

Engaged couple

There has not been any confirmation about Georgie’s salary, but Rob Mills also reportedly pocketed $100,000 for his time on the show.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Ed Kavalee and Tiffany Hall

Husband and wife

The insider said Ed also took home $100,000 for being a part of the Channel 10 show! No further information was provided about Tiffany.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Brendan and Leni Fevola

Father and daughter

There has not been any confirmation about Brendan’s salary, but we are sure it was a fair bit!

Especially considering he revealed that he was paid a cool $500,000 for his time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

(Credit: Channel 10)

Dominic Di Tommaso and Marx Marsters

Best friends

While an exact number was not provided, the insider dished that Dom and Marx were paid less.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Lindy Klim and Stella Klim

Mother and daughter

The insider also said the mother and daughter were paid less, but said they “ended up bringing way more heart to the game”. The insider also mentioned this about Dom and Marx, and Steph and Ben Tisdell.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Steph and Ben Tisdell

Siblings

Steph and Ben Tisdell were also paid under $100,000 for their time on the show.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Steve Curry and Bernie Curry 

Brothers

Currently, we don’t know how much the brother duo pocketed for their time on the show.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Aesha Scott and Scott Dobson

Engaged couple

No further details have been provided about the Below Deck star’s Amazing Race salary.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Bronte Campbell and Benfield Lainchbury 

Engaged couple

So far, we do not know how much the four-time Olympian and triple Olympic gold medallist was paid to be on the show.

(Credit: Channel 10)

Luke O’Halloran and Scott O’Halloran

Brothers

At the time of publishing, we do not know how much the Luke and “Sassy Scott” duo got paid to be on The Amazing Race Australia.

Ant Middleton and Dan
(Credit: Channel 10)

Ant and Dan Middleton

Brothers

The insider did not reveal how much Dan was paid.

