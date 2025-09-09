HOW MUCH?! The eye-watering salaries of the Amazing Race Australia cast have been leaked

The Amazing Race Australia has been off to a strong start, with this year’s celebrities starting their journey in Nepal.

This year, 13 celebrities went to the starting line in the hopes of securing $100,000 for their chosen charities, with their loved ones in tow.

Every single one of them brings their own level of star power, but they’re not all being paid the same for it.

A production insider has spilled the beans about their pay packets to Pedestrian TV.

One contestant also anonymously provided their two cents about it all.

“You could tell who was racing for their charity, and who was racing for their bank account,” they said.

Find out more about their leaked salaries below.

The celebrities did not receive the same salaries to be on The Amazing Race Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

How much are The Amazing Race Australia 2025 cast getting paid?

