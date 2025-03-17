It seems like preparations for The Amazing Race Australia are underway for the 2025 season!

Advertisement

A popular Aussie TV staple, the show follows hopeful pairs who trek across the world, compete in challenges and race to each pit stop to avoid elimination.

While many everyday Australians have competed for the large cash prize, some familiar faces have also gone on the show.

In the celebrity spin-off, actor Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan shared their victory with Emma and Hayley Watkins and Ali and Angie Simpson in 2023, and Tai ‘Bam Bam’ and Logan Tuivasa won in 2024.

Have the new contestants been confirmed for 2025?

Channel 10 hasn’t released an official list of contestants for the upcoming season, but one celebrity has already been confirmed!

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the show airing, a number of stars were also spotted leaving Sydney airport on March 16, which suggests they will be a part of this year’s line-up of celebrities. Only time will tell!

On March 14, news.com.au revealed that Beau would be taking weeks of leave from Triple M to film the show, so the timeline checks out for all of the airport sightings!

What celebrities are competing on The Amazing Race in Australia in 2025?

Tai ‘Bam Bam’ and Logan Tuviasa won the competition in 2024. (Credit: Channel 10)

What is the prize money for The Amazing Race Australia?

This year’s prize money has not been confirmed and the total has changed in the last couple of years.

In 2023, celebrities competed for $250,000 for their chosen charities, which was equally divided between Feel the Magic, Dementia Australia, and the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

In 2024, Logan and Tai won $100,000 for the Sydney Region Aboriginal Corporation.

Beau Ryan is coming back to host The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is hosting The Amazing Race Australia in 2025?

Beau Ryan is returning to hosting duties once again!

Speaking to Channel 10 before the 2024 season, he said many things made the show special.

Advertisement

“I think the people in the countries we visit are the difference, which is so key to the show,” he said.

“People are so important for the teams because not only do you have to get through challenges and work with random people in public – whether they’re asking for directions or jumping in their taxi – they have to work with the locals and the locals this year were brilliant.”

Before Beau came on board, actor Grant Bowler hosted The Amazing Race Australia on Channel Seven for three seasons between 2010 and 2014.

Different celebrities have competed in The Amazing Race Australia in previous years. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

When does The Amazing Race Australia premiere in 2025?

The show is returning to Channel 10, but no date has been set.