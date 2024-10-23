The future of SAS Australia has finally been confirmed

After months of speculation that SAS Australia had been cancelled, it has finally been confirmed that the popular reality series will return to Australian screens in 2025.

The star-studded military-style show was reportedly axed by Channel Seven earlier this year, despite previously confirming at their Upfronts 2023 event that it would be returning.

Given a premiere date wasn’t set, many fans assumed the show had run its course.

Ant Middleton says SAS Australia will be returning in 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Has SAS Australia been cancelled?

Thankfully, Chief Instructor Ant Middleton confirmed in August that it would be returning, and had “gone nowhere” despite the speculation.

“We just need to make sure we’ve got the right cast, that we’ve got the right location, and with SAS Australia you can’t rush it,” he shared with Yahoo Lifestyle at the time.

Jason Fox, Ant Middleton, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Ollie Ollerton are all likely to return as Directing Staff on the upcoming season of SAS Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are the Directing Staff on SAS Australia?

Fast forward to October, and more news has come to light about the upcoming season five…or has it?

Speaking with the Herald-Sun, Ant revealed that comedian Merrick Watts – one of three participants who passed the course in the 2020 season – would be “coming on as one of the [Directing Staff].”

“He is going to be by my side on the next SAS. I guess the cat is out of the bag now. We have to keep evolving it (the show), keep it fresh.”

However, mere days later Merrick denied these claims while appearing on FOX FM’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, telling the radio hosts that the claims made by Ant were “unfounded” and “untrue.”

“Not only have I not been spoken to about it, no one has been spoken to about it. It’s never come up. I don’t know how this came about. I barely made it through as a recruit. I don’t think I’m in a position now to become a teacher about it.”

Even if Merrick isn’t on board, we do expect DS Ollie Ollerton will come back on board alongside Ant.

Merrick has denied claims he will star on the 2025 season. (Credit: Channel 7)

Who has been cast on SAS Australia 2025?

While Channel Seven has yet to confirm when the next series will air or who has been cast, Ant has previously revealed which celebrity contestants he would like to take part.

Specifically, contestants from the 2024 season of Dancing with the Stars which he starred on earlier this year and finished in a respectable third place.

“James Stewart, Samantha Jade – she’s like a little pocket rocket. I can just envision her going zoom,” he also shared with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“I’m always recruiting, everywhere I go. Especially at the Logies!”

Ant is used to pushing contestants through hard conditions on SAS Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When will SAS Australia 2025 premiere?

The show’s highly anticipated return is expected to be formally announced by Channel Seven at their annual Upfronts event in mid-November.

Jason Fox, Ant Middleton, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Ollie Ollerton

It is currently unclear if season five will also be filmed in the Middle East like its predecessor or return to Dapto or Capertree Valley in regional NSW like earlier seasons.