A chance meeting at a bar and four kids later, who is Ant Middleton’s wife Emilie?

He’s known for his tough, no-nonsense persona on SAS Australia, but at home in England, Ant Middleton is a loving husband to his wife Emilie.

Ant met his now-wife Emilie in June 2004 when she was working at a bar in Essex, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ant and Emilie met at a bar in Essex in 2004. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was love at first sight. He was so cheeky and funny, as well as good-looking and muscular, and I knew he was The One,” Emilie told The Sun in 2019.

“At that time, Ant was on a career break. He’d served in the army since the age of 16, deployed in Northern Ireland and Macedonia. But he soon told me that civilian life wasn’t working for him – he missed the military and wanted to join the Royal Marines.

“Of course, I was worried that he might be injured or even killed, but I also knew that he needed to do what made him happy.”

The couple, who were both in their 20s at the time, then spent big chunks of time apart while Ant went on tour in Afghanistan and other war zones around the world.

“Despite being apart for months at a time, our relationship only grew stronger,” Emilie said.

In fact, the time apart led the couple to realise they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with each other, and they tied the knot in Antigua in May 2006.

Behind his tough demeanour on SAS Australia, Ant is a loving family man. (Credit: Instagram)

Ant and Emilie welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shyla, in September 2007, and their son Gabriel in March 2009.

“Ant was brilliant with the kids when he came home on his breaks in between tours. When he was away, we kept in contact as much as we could. Ant had a phone card that he could use out there, but he didn’t have a mobile, so I had to wait for him to call every Sunday night,” Emilie said.

The couple then welcomed their daughter Priseis in September 2015, around the same time Ant debuted on British TV screens on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The following year, Emilie gave birth to their fourth child, a son named Bligh.

“The kids are so proud of their dad. Gabriel says that one day he wants to be an adventurer, too,” Emilie said.

Their oldest son, Oakley, is from Ant’s previous relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

Ant also has an older son, Oakley, 23, from a previous relationship.

The mother-of-four admitted that as Ant’s star began to rise, so too did his number of flirty messages from his female admirers.

“I’ve had a few emails from women telling me that I should look after him because there’s a queue around the block for him, but I know Ant is a committed family man,” she said.

“Then almost overnight we went from an existence where nobody knew anything about my husband and how he was spending his time, to realising that millions of people thought they knew everything about him,” she later wrote in Ant’s book Zero Negativity.

“I’d meet people on the street and they would talk to me like they knew him. For a year, maybe more, I struggled to adjust to it.”

While the Dancing With The Stars star rarely posts photos of Emilie to his 1.3million Instagram followers, he did share a sweet tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“The loves of my life that make me the man I am today! Especially my beautiful wife @emiliemiddleton03 😘 Happy Valentines my angels 💙❤️💗💙💓💙 #trulyblessed #mylife,” he captioned a family photo.

Ant and Emilie share two sons and two daughters. (Credit: Instagram)

Emilie keeps her social media accounts private, but her Instagram biography gushes over her family.

It reads: “Mrs Middleton, 1/2 Mumma to Oakley, Mumma to Shyla & Priseïs, Mumma to Gabriel & Blig,h and Fur Mumma to Roxy.”

The couple tends to keep their family life private.

Ant has to spend time periods away from his family while filming for SAS Australia, which was hit by cancellation rumours last year.

However, Chief Instructor Ant confirmed in August 2024 that the show would in fact be returning.

“We just need to make sure we’ve got the right cast, that we’ve got the right location, and with SAS Australia, you can’t rush it,” he shared with Yahoo Lifestyle at the time.

Ant had also been due to join The Amazing Race Australia 2025 in another exciting career move.

Ant Middleton will be returning as Chief Instructor on Celebrity SAS Australia soon. (Credit: Channel Seven)

He was going to make his debut in the competition alongside his brother Dan, but they were reportedly disqualified.

Dan allegedly made critical remarks about TikTok duo Luke and Scott O’Halloran, according to Pedestrian. Ant wasn’t personally involved in the alleged incident.

“Following a breach of the production’s code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home,” a 10 spokesperson confirmed at the time.

Breaking his silence, Ant then told Pedestrian: “Unfortunately, I’m not at liberty to disclose any information as I had absolutely nothing to do with this situation and due to confidentiality, they’re not allowed to tell me anything.”

