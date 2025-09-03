EXCLUSIVE: Why The Amazing Race was like “second honeymoon” for Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall

There’s a reason a show like The Amazing Race is so popular – it’s well known to be one of the most challenging races you can do.

And it seems as though the series shows no mercy, no matter how much training you put into it.

Married couple and fitness lovers Ed Kavalee, 46, and Tiffiny Hall, 41, trained hard ahead of competing on the latest season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition – but they tell New Idea that the experience wasn’t anything they “could have prepared for”.

Ready to race! (Credit: Channel 10).

“I was wearing a weighted vest and doing lots of walking to emulate carrying the backpack, and keeping up my strength training and my martial arts and cardio and all the stuff that I do,” Tiff says.

“The funny thing about the race is you do all this preparation and then you get there, and the skills are not the skills that you are good at!” says Ed, adding “that’s what came out of The Amazing Race – I realised I don’t have enough skills.”

“About an hour into our first race day, I was like, what have we got ourselves into?” Tiff says with a laugh.

“We look bad at everything – there was no skill. I was bad! The first thing we had to do was run with the bags. Tiff got there first, and then I got to the bags, and then it was literally downhill from there,” Ed says.

Tiff is a personal trainer – showing us she’s a real threat to the other teams! (Credit: Instagram).

“I ended up rowing a boat and was very good at that until I was passed by a 60-year-old local woman who sped past me. I thought I was doing all right until then!” he adds.

“That’s the magic of The Amazing Race. You are not going to be put in situations that are your strengths or skills. It’s going to be things that put you outside of your comfort zone, and that’s what’s so fun about it and challenging,” Tiff says.

They tell us they’re looking forward to seeing how the other teams did – and if they found challenges as difficult as they did.

“I wanna see what other teams did! How did they suffer? I’d love to see if they struggle, like we struggled,” Tiff says.

All the teams are ready to start their amazing adventure of a lifetime. (Credit: Channel 10).

The couple chose to go on the show as a ‘second honeymoon’ after 11 years of marriage, as on their original honeymoon, Tiff’s dad showed up!

“On our honeymoon, my father showed up, and when we said, ‘What are you doing here? He said, ‘It’s a family honeymoon!’ – and it was a little bit of a shock. So, when we got this opportunity, we said, ‘We can have another honeymoon!’. We’ve got two kids, and we thought we can travel without the kids, we can explore these destinations we’ve never been to before,” Tiff reveals.

However, they assure us that their experience on The Amazing Race “wasn’t as relaxing as a honeymoon should be.”

Catch The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition on 10 on Monday, 8 September.