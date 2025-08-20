Ed Kavalee makes X-rated career move into adult industry

Comedian Ed Kavalee has left fans in a frenzy after confirming he will host the upcoming Adult Industry Choice Awards on November 30 in Brisbane.

The news was shared via a joint Instagram post with the official awards Instagram account in mid-August.

“We’re beyond excited to reveal that @therealedkavalee will be our 2025 host! You know him from TV, radio, comedy stages and podcasts – and now he’s bringing his quick wit and sharp humour to the night of nights in the adult industry,” the caption read.

“This is the night you’ll tell your grandkids about…or maybe not, hehe,” it concluded.

The awards night describes itself as “the Australian adult industry’s most spectacular event” and has categories ranging from OnlyFans Creator of the Year to best XXX Showgirl, best escort, best pornstar experience, best brothel, best stripper, best sensual massage provider, and more.

Finalists are selected through a combination of public nominations and industry expert recommendations.

They were founded by sex expert and Australian entrepreneur Maxine Fensom in 2000 to help establish legitimacy for the adult industry and encourage mainstream acceptance for those who work in it.

In fact, in 2006 (and thanks to the efforts of Maxine), the Australian Tax Office even sponsored the event in a bid to encourage those in the industry to declare their taxable income!

We’d love to know what Ed’s wife, Tiffiny, thinks about Ed’s upcoming hosting gig! (Credit: Instagram)

Fans of Ed’s were quick to jump in the comments section of his announcement post, many expressing their amusement and disbelief over his involvement with the event.

“Can’t wait for @hybpa to have at Ed in the next episode,” commented one follower, with another writing “@hybpa get ready for some clips for the show!”

“Is there nothing Ed Kavalee won’t host?” commented another.

“Got something to confess, Ed 🤪😂,” another jokingly penned.

We certainly can’t wait to see what one-liners the Have You Been Paying Attention? star pulls out on the big night!