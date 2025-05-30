Ed Kavalee left heartbroken after being denied solo show

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Network Ten’s popular quiz show, Have You Been Paying Attention?, has become something of a ‘TV host boot camp’ for its stars.

Advertisement

In recent times, regular panellist Sam Pang and recurring guests Anne Edmonds, Mel Tracina, and Celia Pacquola have all landed solo hosting jobs within Ten.

While this is great news for them, it has many TV insiders wondering – why isn’t original star Ed Kavalee also getting his moment in the spotlight?

Sam’s talk show premiered in March, while Celia has been presenting the Thank God You’re Here revival since 2023.

Meanwhile, Anne has been tapped to front the new-look Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen, and Mel is hosting the Big Brother reboot.

Advertisement

When will it be Ed Kavalee’s time to shine? (Credit: Media Mode)

As for Ed, he’s only been cast in the upcoming celebrity edition of The Amazing Race alongside his wife, celebrity trainer Tiffiny Hall.

While it’s nothing to scoff at, one source claims the gig is a “bit of a misstep” as Ed, 45, has the comedic chops to “pull off anything, especially his own show”.

“There seems to be some discrepancy in the ‘side gigs’,” says the source.

Advertisement

“Ed has been part of the HYBPA? family since the very start. The fact that other panellists are being entrusted with their own shows while Ed has to navigate obstacle courses in far-flung locations seems like he’s not been given a chance to realise his full potential.”

Ed and Sm have both been HYPBA? since it began back in 2013. (Credit: Channel 10)

During a recent episode, the panel returned to their usual gag, paying out Ed for his protein powder promotions on social media, but sources noted the segment quickly turned “rather awkward”.

“You’re on The Amazing Race, you’ve got this side hustle going… is everything ok?,” Sam jokingly asked Ed, who responded, “no!” too much laughter from the studio audience.

Advertisement

But Sam didn’t let up, “have you looked after your money, what’s going!?” he followed up.

Ed got a spot on the new season of The Amazing Race. (Credit: Channel 10)

While the exchange was entirely in jest, our source says, “the whole thing was rather awkward, you have Sam fresh off his own talk show ribbing Ed for working on social media and reality TV, ouch!”.

“This is what can happen by offering certain panelists other hosting gigs; you increase the risk that tension might form between the group,” warns the insider.

Advertisement

“The worst thing 10 can do is jeopardise the banter between that returning group of comedians, the show is way too successful to risk all of that”.

The source adds: “It will be interesting to see what Ten does with Ed.

“There’s huge potential for him and so many new formats to explore. Hopefully, the 2026 line-up is kinder.”