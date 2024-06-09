Sam Pang’s late night show plans revealed!

Network Ten might be in freefall as they scramble to produce shows that can maintain an audience, but the lights aren’t being turned off just yet.

In a bold attempt by the network to claw their way back into the ratings game, New Idea hears Ten is in early discussions with Sam Pang to have the comedian host his own Friday late night chat show.

The show would mimic the successful one Rove McManus once had for Ten, and will hopefully be what finally breaks Seven’s long-standing hold on Friday night viewership via their juggernaut, Better Homes and Gardens.

Sam Pang is a regular panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention? (Credit: Getty)

“There are plans afoot to devise a sort of late-night-style chat show – think Graham Norton meets Rove Live – and Sam is the top choice [to host it],” reveals a well-placed TV insider.

Sam, 50, has been on Ten’s books since 2013, when he became a regular panellist on their weekly game show Have You Been Paying Attention?. It’s one of the few offerings that still rates solidly for the network.

However, Sam also has strong ties to several other networks, namely Channel Seven, where he hosts The Front Bar with Mick Molloy and Andy Maher. Seven also tapped Sam to host the TV Week Logie Awards for them last year to great acclaim.

“With Sam’s growing popularity and proven approval with audiences, Network Ten just can’t afford to lose him,” adds the source. “This type of show is something he would love and keep him at the network.”

While Friday nights are usually not where networks run their big-ticket shows, Ten has failed to make successes out of most of their weeknight offerings, including the recently cancelled The Bachelor franchise, The Masked Singer and Gladiators reboot.

This year, they gave the coveted Friday night time slot to Miguel Maestre and a new iteration of Ready Steady Cook. Ten had high hopes for the cooking show but it failed to set the world alight. It was recently announced the series was being moved to Saturday evenings, although our source believes it’s “as good as done” and that executives are “ready to stick a fork in it” entirely.

Sam Pang hosted Eurovision alongside Julia Zemiro . (Credit: Getty)

“Ever since Ten pulled the plug on The Living Room, nothing has worked for them on a Friday night. They tried moving Bondi Rescue there, then Location, Location, Location and then Ready Steady Cook. It is clear they just cannot compete in the lifestyle space,” says the source.

“They need to spice things up, and Sam’s show could be the type of format that offers something a bit different.

“A chat show has been missing in Australia for some time and it’s about time someone brought them back.”