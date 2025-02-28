Eurovision is the contest that shone a spotlight on talents such as ABBA and Céline Dion, and Australia is set to be a part of it all once again!

From Jessica Mauboy and Dami Im making it to the grand final, to Guy Sebastian kicking off Australia’s Eurovision debut, there have been many unforgettable moments over the years.

Now, Go-Jo will represent Australia in the song contest in 2025.

Find out all about him and how you can watch the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 below.

Go-Jo is set to go to Switzerland for Eurovision 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Go-Jo?

While many will know him as Go-Jo, Marty Zambotto is the name behind the viral singer. He gained stardom when he posted a video of himself on TikTok busking and performing his song Mrs Hollywood in Sydney.

In 2023, he was the ninth most-streamed Australian artist in the world and has also toured around Europe, Southeast Asia, and the USA.

Based in Sydney, the 29-year-old grew up in the town of Manjimup, Western Australia. Living on an off-grid and self-sustained property built from recycled materials, which also did not have running water and reception, he told Guardian Australia that it made him more creative.

Go-Jo will perform his hit Milkshake Man at Eurovision. (Credit: Instagram)

What will Go-Jo sing at Eurovision?

For Eurovision, he will perform his hit Milkshake Man, which was written in collaboration with the Aussie pop trio Sheppard.

“I love music and singing – to be representing a country for doing what I love? There’s no better feeling,” he said to the publication.

In a cheeky video next to a kangaroo, on Instagram, he says he is ready to compete for Australia. “I am so honoured to be a part EUROVISION 2025!!! Can’t wait to meet everyone and perform for you all!! LOVE from me & skippy the kangaroo 🦘!!!💛💛” he added in a comment under the post.

Céline Dion represented Switzerland and won Eurovision in 1988. (Credit: Getty)

Where is Eurovision 2025 going to be?

This year, Switzerland will host Eurovision in the historic town of Basel, in the St. Jakobshalle arena.

This is the third time singers are competing in Switzerland, following Lausanne in 1989 after Céline Dion’s victory in the previous year, and Lys Assia’s victory in the inaugural Eurovision contest in 1956.

Perhaps three times will be the charm and they’ll win again!

Eurovision put ABBA on the map. (Credit: Getty)

What is the theme of Eurovision 2025?

This year’s theme is “Unity Shapes Love.”

When does Eurovision 2025 start?

The first Eurovision 2025 semi-finals will take place on May 13 European time and on May 14 AEST.

According to SBS, Australia will compete in the first half of the second semi-finals against Armenia, Austria, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro. This is set to be broadcast on May 15 in Europe and May 16 in Australia.

There has been no confirmation of which order countries will perform in.

How can I watch Eurovision 2025?

An exclusive broadcast of the song competition will be on SBS and SBS on Demand from May 14 to 18 in Australia.

Jessica Mauboy represented Australia in 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Credit: Getty)

How long has Australia competed in Eurovision?

This year marks 10 years since Australia has competed in Eurovision.

While Jessica Mauboy featured in the entertainment as a guest appearance in 2014, Guy Sebastian was the first entry in 2015.

That year, he performed Tonight Again and came fifth, with 196 points.

Dami Im came second in 2016. (Credit: Getty)

Who else has represented Australia in Eurovision?

Go-Jo is joining nine other artists who have represented Australia in Eurovision:

Guy Sebastian: Tonight Again (2015)

Dami Im: Sound of Silence (2016)

Isaiah Firebrace: Don’t Come Easy (2017)

Jessica Mauboy: We Got Love (2018)

Kate Miller-Heidke: Zero Gravity (2019)

Montaigne: Technicolour (2021)

Sheldon Riley: Not the Same (2022)

Voyager: Promise (2023)

Electric Fields: One Mikali (One Blood) (2024)