Meet Dami Im’s husband Noah and son Harrison

Since rising to fame in 2013 on the fifth season of The X Factor, Dami Im has become one of Australia’s most beloved musical talents.

After winning the show she went on to compete on behalf of Australia at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest with her song ‘Sound of Silence’, placing second, Australia’s highest-ever ranking.

In the years since, she’s starred on several other Aussie reality TV series including Celebrity MasterChef, Dancing with the Stars, and more recently, The Masked Singer which she won in 2023.

But it’s her growing family that is the best gig of all for the pop, R&B, soul, and gospel singer, despite her superstardom and catalogue of best-selling singles and albums.

These lovebirds first met at church in the mid 2000’s. (Credit: Instagram)

Where does Dami Im come from?

Australian singer and songwriter Dami Im was born in Seoul, South Korea on October 17, 1988, to her father Lee Hae-yun, and mother Im Dong-eal.

She has a younger brother called Kenny.

Encouraged by her father, a trained opera singer, to pursue her musical interests, Dami began learning piano at the age of five and taught herself to sing by recording herself mimicking her favourite artists.

When she was nine years old, Dami migrated to Australia with her mother and brother, while her father remained in South Korea to support them. After living with her uncle for several years in Brisbane, the family eventually reunited.

After six years of dating, Dami and Noah tied the knot in 2012. (Credit: Supplied)

Who is Dami Im’s husband?

While it is unclear when exactly she and her now husband Noah Kim started dating, we do know that they met at their local Korean church in Brisbane roughly six years prior to tying the knot.

The couple married on September 15, 2012, in Seoul and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Harrison Noah Kim on May 12, 2022.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph about her relationship, Dami said her husband kept her “grounded.”

“We got married a year before the whole talent show thing, so he’s been there with me through all of it. It’s really good to have him there, he understands everything I’ve been through and goes through the changes with me,” she shared with the publication.

She added, “Even though I’m the one in the spotlight he has been there with me.”

Dami and Noah welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Harrison, in May 2022. (Credit: Getty)

In a separate interview about her bouncing baby boy with The Australian Women’s Weekly, Dami said her husband was born to be a father.

“He’s always been nurturing of me, so him taking care of our baby is an extension of that but a lot deeper and bigger. We’re so happy,” she said of her and Noah.

To celebrate Harrison’s second birthday in May 2024, Dami shared a sweet tribute to social media.

“Today is my baby Harrison’s 2nd birthday & also Mother’s Day! You have brought so much love and joy to our lives beyond what I could imagine before I met you! Thanking God for my sweet boy who’s made me a mother. Also, Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mum who shows her love to Harry every day! Happy Mother’s Day to everyone 💙💙💙💙.”

Does Dami Im have a baby?

Yes, Dami Im has a two-and-a-half-year-old, who she revealed to the world just a day after he was born with an adorable photo shared to her Instagram that she captioned “My burrito.”

She first revealed she was expecting her first child in December 2021, taking to Instagram where she wrote: “I got a gig booked in Brisbane for May 2022 at the maternity ward,” the then 33-year-old jokingly shared.

Fast forward to December 2024, Dami and Noah revealed that they were expecting their second child together via social media.

“So…..Harry is going to be a big brother next year. Noah and I can’t be more excited,” she wrote at the time.

