Queen Mary pays tribute to her wedding day with one special accessory

Queen Mary of Denmark’s impeccable fashion choices stand out from the royal crowd, especially when she wears a tiara.
While she has access to a plethora of royal jewels, she has also purchased headpieces at auctions, bringing her own taste to her royal wardrobe.
The tiaras are also versatile – many of them can be converted into necklaces.
See all of her best tiara moments below.
Queen Mary’s most dazzling tiara moments
January, 2026
For her state visit to Estonia with her husband, King Frederik, Mary chose to wear her wedding tiara.
The tiara, which features a fleur-de-lis design, was gifted to her for her wedding by her in-laws.
Jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia told Marie Claire that wedding tiaras are usually “frozen in time”, but the Queen of Denmark has made it modern.
“What makes Mary’s different is that she has allowed it to evolve alongside her,” she said.
“In 2011, she commissioned alterations so detachable pearls could be added to the fleur-de-lis motifs, along with a row of pearls at the base. That decision is quietly significant.”
It can also be converted into a necklace.
Mary has also worn this sentimental piece to Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s wedding in 2011, a gala dinner celebrating Queen Beatrix’s abdication in 2013, and two years later to a state visit from the King and Queen of the Netherlands.
2025/2026
When she hosted Copenhagen’s New Year’s Day celebrations, Mary wore her beloved Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara and earrings from the Danish Crown Diamond Parure.
She also wore an off-white lace top by Lasse Spangenberg, which she styled with a Jesper Høvring corsage and skirt.
As per tradition, she also wore her Order of the Elephant, which is worn on a chain-link collar on both shoulders.
October, 2025
Mary wore her Edwardian ruby and diamond tiara as part of a two-day visit to Latvia with Frederik.
The antique Edwardian tiara features diamonds and rubies, which display her royal honours.
Not only that, but it can also be transformed into a necklace.
It paired beautifully with her ruby-red gown by Danish designer Soeren Le Schmidt, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a pleated A-line style skirt.
October, 2024
On October 8, Denmark’s King and Queen held a state banquet at Christiansborg Palace to formally welcome Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband, Björn Skúlason.
For the occasion, she wore her Pearl Poire tiara, which she wore for the first time in May 2024 during her state visit to Norway. Mary also dressed in a dazzling blue Jesper Høvring gown.
The tiara was produced in 1820 for Princess Louise of Prussia’s wedding with Prince Frederik of the Netherlands, which took place five years later. They are believed to have been crafted in Berlin and were a gift from the bride’s father, Friedrich Wilhelm III of Prussia.
The Danish monarchy then gained possession of the tiara after Princess Lovisa of Sweden married Danish Crown Prince Frederik VIII in 1869, after it was gifted to her a few years later.
