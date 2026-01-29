Queen Mary pays tribute to her wedding day with one special accessory

For her state visit to Estonia with her husband, King Frederik, Mary chose to wear her wedding tiara.

The tiara, which features a fleur-de-lis design, was gifted to her for her wedding by her in-laws.

Jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia told Marie Claire that wedding tiaras are usually “frozen in time”, but the Queen of Denmark has made it modern.

“What makes Mary’s different is that she has allowed it to evolve alongside her,” she said.

“In 2011, she commissioned alterations so detachable pearls could be added to the fleur-de-lis motifs, along with a row of pearls at the base. That decision is quietly significant.”

It can also be converted into a necklace.

Mary has also worn this sentimental piece to Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s wedding in 2011, a gala dinner celebrating Queen Beatrix’s abdication in 2013, and two years later to a state visit from the King and Queen of the Netherlands.