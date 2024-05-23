Since her induction into the Danish royal family in 2004, Queen Mary of Denmark has garnered significant attention, both from her marriage to King Frederik X of Denmark, and how she has thrown herself into her royal duties, always donning a stylish and elegant ensemble as she does so.

Frequenting the public eye over the years at various royal engagements and events, the mother of four has proven herself to be a fashion-forward figure, her natural poise and elegance shining through her timeless outfit choices.

From casual yet chic fits to ball gowns and expertly tailored high fashion, the Australian-born royal is known for her ability to transition her wardrobe from day to night effortlessly and with unbridled sophistication.

Mary often wears gowns designed by Danish creatives. (Credit: Getty)

So stylish is the new Queen of Denmark that she has transcended the need to be fashionable, or don the latest luxury designs from global fashion houses. In fact, she often re-wears her wardrobe, especially her most treasured pieces.

“I think she sets herself apart from being fashionable,” Style Director of the Australian Women’s Weekly Mattie Cronan has previously said.

“I don’t think Mary needs to be fashionable.”

“Mary’s fashion choices aren’t obvious and she is not a slave to high fashion, opting for well-made or sustainable styles that will stand the test of time,” she added.

“[Her] style has stayed pretty consistent over the past two decades. She is polished, unfussy, and always elegant.”

Here we take a look at some of Queen Mary’s best outfits of all time…