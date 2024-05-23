Since her induction into the Danish royal family in 2004, Queen Mary of Denmark has garnered significant attention, both from her marriage to King Frederik X of Denmark, and how she has thrown herself into her royal duties, always donning a stylish and elegant ensemble as she does so.
Frequenting the public eye over the years at various royal engagements and events, the mother of four has proven herself to be a fashion-forward figure, her natural poise and elegance shining through her timeless outfit choices.
From casual yet chic fits to ball gowns and expertly tailored high fashion, the Australian-born royal is known for her ability to transition her wardrobe from day to night effortlessly and with unbridled sophistication.
So stylish is the new Queen of Denmark that she has transcended the need to be fashionable, or don the latest luxury designs from global fashion houses. In fact, she often re-wears her wardrobe, especially her most treasured pieces.
“I think she sets herself apart from being fashionable,” Style Director of the Australian Women’s Weekly Mattie Cronan has previously said.
“I don’t think Mary needs to be fashionable.”
“Mary’s fashion choices aren’t obvious and she is not a slave to high fashion, opting for well-made or sustainable styles that will stand the test of time,” she added.
“[Her] style has stayed pretty consistent over the past two decades. She is polished, unfussy, and always elegant.”
Here we take a look at some of Queen Mary’s best outfits of all time…
May 14, 2024
No matter the colour, the mother-of-four never ceases to dazzle when donning a gown.
During a state visit to Norway, the royal was invited alongside her husband King Frederik of Denmark to a State Banquet hosted by King Harald V of Norway at The Royal Palace in Oslo.
For the occasion, she opted to wear a gorgeous lilac Birgit Hallstein Couture gown – a dress she first wore in 2015 to the wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden.
The outfit was elevated by a dainty lilac shawl and accessorized with the Danish Pearl Poire Tiara.
May 14, 2024
With the warmer months fast approaching, Mary opted to wear this spring-style outfit during her official state visit to Norway, a far cry from the long skirts and coats she had been wearing since becoming Queen.
Her multi-coloured midi skirt was further accentuated with a light blue floral fascinator, baby pink bumps, and pink belt, with a cream woolen Ralph Lauren blazer bringing the entire outfit together.
May 7, 2024
The royal was a vision in red as she waved to crowds while boarding the royal yacht Dannebrog to return home to Denmark after her two-day state visit to Sweden.
While her high neck, block-coloured, midi-length dress is an outfit we have come to associate with Mary, the pairing of it with a camel shawl was an exciting addition.
May 6, 2024
In celebration of Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik IV of Denmark embarking on their first state visit since becoming crowned, Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden held a state banquet in their honour at Stockholm Palace.
Given the significance of the occasion, the Australian-born royal wore the Danish Parure tiara set alongside the prestigious Star of the Order of the Elephant, the Sash and Star of the Swedish Order of the Seraphim, and the traditional portrait of the reigning monarch.
As for her gown, she looked every bit royal with an embroidered maroon floral bodice from Jesper Hovring that fit perfectly and a cinched silk floor-length golden skirt.
May 6, 2024
After arriving on Swedish shores, Mary ditched the navy for this cream-tweed Mark Kenly Domino midi dress.
May 2, 2024
With her doting husband by her side and a beautiful floral bouquet in her hands, Mary was all smiles as she boarded The Royal Ship Dannebrog to sail to Sweden for a state visit on May 2nd.
Her polka-dot blue navy gown paired beautifully with her pumps and white fascinator from Maggie Mowbray Millinery.
April 9th, 2024
Donning a sophisticated peplum-style cobalt blue button blazer jacket with matching flared slacks from London-based label, The Fold and heels from Jimmy Choo, Queen Mary looked beautiful as she participated in a 20th-anniversary event for The National Museum of Denmark on April 9th.
The outfit was accessorized with a personal touch, as the royal wore her frequently photographed necklace that features her husband King Frederik’s initials, as well as those of her four children.
April 7th, 2024
On April 7th, the Australian-born royal inaugurated the incorporation of the southern part of Jægersborg Hegn as an untouched forest for deer at Naerum Port in Copenhagen.
For the occasion, Mary well and truly embodied country elegance, pairing a turtleneck grey patterned jumper with a black Seeland Cottage Quilt Lady Waistcoat, a grey suede floppy hat, a practical green vest, and hand warmers.
April 2nd, 2024
Five days earlier in Copenhagen, Queen Mary attended a special military event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Guard at The Freedom Museum.
Rugged up against the cool weather, the royal wore her shoulder-length brunette locks out with a warm fedora-style hat fit snugly over her ears to compliment a stunning regal navy blue coat, navy leather gloves, and brown-heeled boots.
March 19, 2024
Queen Mary certainly was dressed for the occasion as she welcomed members of the Government and the Secretary of the State Council to the first State Council Dinner in Frederick VIII’s Palace in Amalienborg of her, and husband King Frederik’s reign.
The 52-year-old wore a flowing maxi sequin skirt that brushed the floor from By Malene Birger – a skirt she first wore back in 2007 – and paired it with a gorgeous black satin off-the-shoulder top.
Bringing the look together were earrings, a brooch, and a bracelet from the Danish Ruby Parure.
February 29, 2024
On February 29, the Queen paired this purple business blouse with a high-waist grey woolen skirt as she attended a Rare Disease Day event in Copenhagen.
The simple, yet perfectly styled look was completed by diamond earrings from Sophie Bille Brahe, and custom rings and bracelets from Dulong Fine Jewelry.
She last wore the light grey suede boots from Gianvito Rossi in 2021 when she attended an event for the International Day of the Girl Child.
February 26, 2024
The mother of four paired this double-breasted outfit and matching trousers from British brand The Fold with pale pink, snakeskin pumps and a gorgeous calfskin leather clutch by Danish brand Quidam Bags to the Elite Research Awards held in Copenhagen on February 26th.
January 28, 2024
On January 28, 2024, Queen Mary went outside of Denmark for the first time since King Frederik’s accession. She attended the Men’s EHF Euro 2024 final at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, in a beautiful burgundy Alexander McQueen suit.
This outing also marks Queen Mary’s first solo engagement since her husband’s reign began.
January 21, 2024
Queen Mary looked stunning in a long-sleeved purple dress and matching hat as she participated in a celebratory church service at Aarhus Cathedral.
She matched with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, who also wore a purple dress.
Notably, Queen Mary wore the same outfit to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023.
January 15, 2024
In her first public appearance since ascending to the throne of Denmark, Queen Mary was joined by her husband, and eldest son for a meeting at the Folketing (Danish Parliament).
The 52-year-old wore a striking coordinating blue ensemble with a peplum-style jacket that was accessories with a large wide-brim hat, heels, and gloves that all matched.
January 14, 2024
On January 14th, 2024, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark stepped down as Queen of Denmark, abdicating her throne in favour of her eldest son and heir apparent Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, and his wife, Princess Mary.
Looking every inch a royal in a regal white outfit that was handcrafted by Sooeren Le Schmidt and Birgit Hallstein, the full-length gown featured a sweeping neckline fabric that was expertly draped around her neck and over her shoulder, bearing a striking similarity to her Uffe Frank wedding gown which Hallstein also designed.
Her outfit was completed with Mary’s glittering Danish Duby Parure Earrings and their matching brooch, ring, and hair clips.