“It’s serious”: Edward and Sophie at odds over Lady Louise’s engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are one of the royal family’s most sturdy couples – except when it comes to their daughter and what is best for her future.

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Insiders say Prince Edward, 62, and Sophie, 61, are at odds over Lady Louise’s relationship with her university boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp, as talk of an engagement swirls.

“Louise and Felix are very serious about their relationship and talking about their future together, from having kids to buying a house,” an insider tells New Idea.

“Getting married is a stepping stone, but for a career woman like Sophie, she’s genuinely worried they are both way too young.

“Edward thinks she should stay out of it, pointing out the virtues of not accumulating an extensive romantic past, only to have it come back and humiliate them like it has for him with some of his exes.”

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Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are said to be at odds over Lady Louise’s engagement chatter. (Credit: Getty)

Buzz about potential wedding bells has been surrounding the couple for quite some time, but they tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Royal insiders say Louise, 22, wanted to wait until she had graduated before getting engaged. After she marked that milestone at the University of St Andrews in July, wedding chatter has intensified.

“This isn’t just some university romance,” one source recently told us.

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“Louise and Felix are in a love bubble and can’t imagine life without each other. But all talk of an official engagement was hushed up until after they graduate.”

With Louise’s studies behind her, the couple are looking ahead to building a life together and deciding where they want to live.

While Louise has been tipped to become a senior royal, insiders suggest she is more likely to opt for a private life away from the spotlight.

Louise and Felix have been linked since 2023. (Credit: Supplied)

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Who is Felix da Silva Clamp?

The University of St Andrews is where royal love flourishes, first between Prince William and Kate Middleton, and now, Lady Louise and Felix.

Louise and Felix are believed to have met while starring in a student play together in 2023.

Felix is the son of British solicitor Jonathan Charles William da Silva-Clamp, but has numerous ties to Australia thanks to his mother, Kendall Clamp.

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In fact, he even lived in Victoria from 2017 until 2022 and attended the prestigious Melbourne Grammar School.

He also worked at a bistro called Ânerie, in Cowes, on Phillip Island, and his links to Australia have sparked chatter that Felix and Louise could move Down Under.

They wouldn’t be the first royals to share their love of Australia, with Zara and Mike Tindall’s love story beginning at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

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