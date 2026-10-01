“What a privilege and honour”: BHG icon Johanna Griggs steps down from longtime role

Johanna Griggs has announced that she is stepping down as a Beyond Blue board member after 12 years.

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The Better Homes and Gardens host took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her milestone moment.

“Today, I finished an incredible 12 years as a Board member for Beyond Blue,” she posted on Wednesday.

Joh was part of the Beyond Blue team for 12 years. (Credit: Instagram)

“What a privilege and honour it has been. I’ve learned so much from our 4 exceptional Chairs… #jeffkennett @juliagillard @gg_australia and #lindadessau and our fabulous CEO #georgieharman along with my many brilliant Board Peers.

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“This role has seen me speak, host & attend events all around the country. I’ve fronted campaigns, hosted webinars, walked 30ks twice to raise money, and met people from all walks of life who have shared stories of their struggles, and fears; of loved ones lost, and in the majority of instances… how @beyondblueofficial has helped them back to a mentally healthy space where they are back in control of their lives once more.”

Joh recalled chairing Be You; the National Advisory Council for the Federal Government’s National Mental Health Initiative in Schools and Early Learning Services since its inception in 2018, and congratulated her “wonderful” successor Abbe Anderson.

“Be You now supports more than 14000 education settings across Australia with evidence based mental health, and postvention support, with a huge focus on educator and ELS leader’s wellbeing,” she explained.

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The TV presenter also gave a huge thank you to Beyond Blue’s wider team and Be You partners Headspace and Early Childhood Australia.

“I’m so proud of being able to have served in this role for such a long time and will forever be a cheerleader of the work they do. Beyond Blue is such an important organisation and the work they undertake should never be taken for granted. It’s been a remarkable, humbling, phenomenal experience and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity.”

Joh worked with former Prime Minister Julia Gillard at Beyond Blue. (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to congratulate the TV star for her hard work at the non-profit organisation.

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“Incredible contribution @johgriggs7! Thanks for your wonderful work!” Sunrise‘s Mark Beretta commented on her post.

“What an incredible legacy Joh. You do so much for so many,” added journalist Melissa Doyle.

Joh has been part of the Better Homes and Gardens team since 2005. (Credit: Jeremy Grieve)

Joh has been presenting Better Homes and Gardens on Channel Seven since 2005 and shared the secret to her hosting success on the Three Food Memories podcast.

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“One of my mentors said to me ‘Talk to one person because you might be talking to a room full of people, but there’s also going to be someone sitting in their room and they might actually be quite lonely and the television is their connection,'” she told host Savva Savas.

“So, just think you’re telling that person and they’re just like the the person that you most want to share that little bit of information.”