Five practical steps to help you recover from stress and burnout

‘Burnout‘, and how to recover from it, seems to pop up increasingly in health conversations (and my work inbox) nowadays, and I’m not surprised one bit.

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In an age of all-consuming social media and 24/7 news cycles, the constant exposure to information – both the good and the bad – can grow overwhelming quite quickly.

Don’t let prolonged stress and burnout get in the way of your life. (Credit: Canva)

As a health editor who’s always writing about wellness (and has overthinking tendencies), I’m constantly thinking about my own physical and mental health.

So, when I struggle from stress and burnout, I do everything I can to help my mind and body recover.

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First comes stress, then comes…

When life goes full throttle, your body pumps out the stress hormone, cortisol. My own stress was beginning to have a negative effect on my health.

While some cortisol is healthy and helps you concentrate, research shows that running on constant high alert can lead to brain fog, poor sleep and, before you know it, burnout.

Five ways to recover from stress and burnout

Intentional recovery (giving your body and brain a breather) is a powerful tool for melting away physical and mental stress.

Somehow, I found myself trapped in a burnout loop, struggling to recover. After research and lots of trial and error, here’s everything I did.

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1. Consult a health professional

If stress is having a serious effect on your physical and mental health, speak to a GP or health professional.

Chatting with a medical expert can provide you with additional information including if there are other health conditions or concerns that may be influencing your stress.

For instance, seeking help from my doctor allowed us to determine a plan tailored to my body’s needs.

While this may not be the case for everyone, it’s a helpful place to start your recovery.

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Speaking to a stranger (with a degree in psychology) helped me realise I needed some lifestyle changes. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey, Instagram)

2. Speak to someone

Finding support doesn’t always have to happen inside a standard doctor’s office or clinical environment. It can come from friends, family, or even a stranger.

While it wasn’t the most traditional form of therapy, speaking to celebrity psychic medium Jessica Lynne seemed to provide the reality check I needed.

Along with a safe space to feel vulnerable and acknowledge how tightly wound in stress I was.

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Jessica’s observations were true. I was so caught up in the noise of work, aspirations, and future planning, that I had burnt myself out.

“You’ll get more opportunities by taking a breather than you will going full steam ahead,” Jessica advised at the time.

3. Do a digital detox

Between the 24/7 news cycle, work deadlines and family admin, digital brain fatigue is real.

Constant smartphone distraction directly elevates your daily stress levels, according to the Australian Psychological Society and scrolling is one of the uglier hobbies I’ve picked up over the years.

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Stepping away from screens, even for just 30 minutes before bed, can help clear the digital brain fog and ease you into a quieter and more restful night.

4. Reduce caffeine intake

Did you know that drinking coffee the moment your eyes open can spike cortisol levels? This is because they’re already naturally elevated from waking up. Go figure!

It’s recommended to wait at least an hour after getting out of bed before having your first cuppa. And, of course, to eat breakfast beforehand to cushion the blow.

My coffee addiction was born from working at my brother’s cafe so when the iced long blacks and oat piccolos began contributing to my stress, I knew I needed a change.

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Switching my early morning coffee to a later-morning matcha has made a real difference.

The Japanese green tea leaf powder contains the amino acid, L-theanine which has potential health benefits; promoting a sense of calm and focus, slowing the release of caffeine into the bloodstream and providing a more sustained energy boost.

A healthier approach to caffeine consumption can support healthy stress levels. (Credit: Belad Al-karkhey)

5. Focus on nutritional needs

When your blood sugar levels plunge, your body releases cortisol to bring it back up, studies show, which is why you might start to feel all jittery and anxious.

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Pairing complex carbs – such as brown rice and legumes – with a solid palm-sized portion of protein like eggs or chicken, and fibre, helps steady your glucose levels. Foods high in omega-3 fats may also help regulate cortisol levels.

Having polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) – previously known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – means there’s a noticeable effect in how my diet can influence my health, both physically and mentally.

While food itself doesn’t directly cause PMOS, dietary choices have been proven to influence insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormone levels, which can worsen or even trigger symptoms in affected women.

Increasing my intake of protein and fibre, along with incorporating more low-impact movement such as Pilates, has contributed to a noticeable improvement in my mental health and general wellbeing.

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6. Limit alcohol close to bedtime

While an evening glass of wine might feel calming, alcohol can disrupt your REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, research shows.

It can also cause a rebound cortisol spike in the middle of the night, hence why you’re waking up anxious at 3am. Poor sleep is known to contribute to burnout, so prioritising good rest can help you recover and bounce back sooner.

If you’re planning to drink, consider timing it earlier in the evening with food, and limit the amount you consume.

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