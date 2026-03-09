The expert’s guide to common women’s health issues (and what to ask your pharmacist at every stage)

From periods and fertility issues to menopause and the great beyond, a woman’s life is often riddled with the challenges that come from different health stages of her life.

Because of this, unwanted concerns can often leave you overwhelmed and isolated. But you’re never alone.

Speaking to a pharmacist can be the first step to a better life, and it can start with these questions.

Fertility naturally begins to decline during this time. (Credit: Getty )

Thirties to Forties

As a woman enters her mid to late thirties, her fertility naturally starts to decline.

During this time, changes to the pelvic floor (post-childbirth) and metabolic health are quite common. Muscle mass begins to decline.

The forties come with perimenopause, burnout, and the increasing risk of breast health.

Ask your pharmacist:

1. Are my meds or supplements affecting my mood, sleep, energy, or weight?

2. Can my medications affect birth control, fertility, or pregnancy plans?

3. Do any of my prescriptions, vitamins, or supplements clash with each other?

Menopause symptoms can lead to difficulty sleeping. (Credit: Getty)

Fifties to Sixties

The mid-life years are full of changes, both in your routine and the inner workings of your body.

Menopause arrives at this stage, followed by the increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Joint pain and bone density loss can be expected.

Ask your pharmacist:

1. Are there medications I’ve been on for years that might not be necessary anymore?

2. What side effects should I watch for as my body changes?

3. Am I taking the right kind of calcium, vitamin D, or other supplements?

Joint pain can occur in later life. (Credit: Canva)

Seventies and Beyond

A woman’s body goes through a significant amount of change as she grows into her senior years.

From pelvic health to troubles of the heart, it can be a challenging time for women.

Difficulties with vision and hearing, and the chances of developing dementia, can increase.

Ask your pharmacist:

1. Could any of my medications make me dizzy, confused, or more likely to fall?

2. Are there non-drug options for pain, sleep, constipation or anxiety?

3. Can we simplify my medication schedule so it’s easier to manage?

CareClinic Consult with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Carolyn Wynen, Clyde, VIC. (Credit: New Idea, TerryWhite Chemmart)

Find help at every stage with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Carolyn Wynen, Clyde, VIC.

1. My health priorities feel so different now than they did 10 years ago. How do I know what to prioritise now?

As we move into our forties and fifties, menopause, bone health, and pain management take centre stage, requiring a different approach.

Maternal health may have been at the forefront of mind a decade or two ago, and contraception and sexual health before that.

Your body’s needs are constantly evolving, and at TerryWhite Chemmart, we’re here to help you navigate those transitions with confidence.

1. I’m often looking after my daughter’s health and my parents’ too. How can I help them all without feeling overwhelmed?

Women are often the ‘Chief Health Officers’ of the family!

Your daughter might need a friendly, discreet chat about sexual health, including STI prevention and hormonal contraception, while your parents might want advice on managing new aches and pains.

Whether it’s a young adult or someone in their seventies, we provide health advice and support that is tailored to them – all under one roof.

1. Sometimes I just can’t wait for a GP visit. What can I manage at the pharmacy instead?

For those “I need help now” moments – like when you suspect a UTI or need your next supply of the pill – you can often come straight to us.

Provided you meet certain eligibility criteria, our pharmacists can provide treatments for UTIs (for women up to 65) right then and there, or provide hormonal contraceptives without needing a GP appointment.

It’s about getting you the care you need when you need it.

1. I’m in my forties and menopause feels like a bit of a minefield. How do I know what’s worth trying?

Menopause is incredibly personal, and with dozens of possible symptoms, it can be overwhelming.

To make it easier, keep an eye out for the MTick® while you’re shopping in-store or online. It highlights products rigorously assessed for menopause support.

It’s our way of helping you cut through the noise and find what works for your unique experience.

Visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart. (Credit: TerryWhite Chemmart)