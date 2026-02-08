The Project’s Sarah Harris reveals “emergency” health scare: “I couldn’t walk”

Sarah Harris has revealed that she suffered a shocking health scare before leaving Channel 10.

The TV presenter, 44, has revealed that she was left unable to walk due to the physical toll of working on The Project before its cancellation last year.

“When I was on The Project, my back went, I had to go to emergency one day. I couldn’t stand up, I couldn’t walk,” she told Stellar.

“And they were looking at my scans going, “There’s nothing mechanically wrong with you.” I was like, “Oh, OK, so it’s all in my head?”

“And they’re like, “No, we’re not saying that, but backs are really tricky to treat because a lot of it can be emotional”.’

The Project’s Sarah Harris has revealed she suffered an “emergency” health scare. (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah revealed that her symptoms improved when the show was taken off air, saying that she is now enjoying the longest break she’s ever had in her career.

“I’d been holding that stress and probably shallow breathing my way through all those years,” she added.

“You have to listen to your body, and I’ve been doing that.”

It’s been eight months since The Project was cancelled, and Sarah has been enjoying a rare stint away from the cameras, focusing on her health and her body.

Now, she says success no longer looks like “killing myself” and said she is focusing on her family, keeping her phone on “do not disturb” as she isn’t in a rush to secure her next TV gig.

She is now enjoying living back in Sydney with her sons, Paul, 10, and Harry, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Ward, rather than having to commute to Melbourne to film.

And she’s also stepping into radio, joining Ricki-Lee and Tim Blackwell’s new Sydney breakfast show, Ricki-Lee & Tim, as the show’s resident newsreader.

Sarah is now focusing on her family life away from TV. (Credit: Instagram)

She will replace former host, Joel Creasy, who is moving to host his own drive show on Nova from April 2026.

“There’s something hugely intimate and authentic about radio, and I’m so pumped to be waking up with Ricki-Lee and Tim,” Sarah shared in a statement.

“I’ve been in the TV news game my whole career, and I love that I’m getting the chance to deliver it on Nova 96.9…and without spending an hour in the hair and makeup chair!

“They’re both absolute stars at what they do and have such a great energy together. I’m really excited to join them and be part of a team of Sydneysiders who truly love this city.”