“She won’t be out of the TV game”: The future is looking bright for Sarah Harris

Sarah Harris was understandably emotional when The Project ended last month. But since then, New Idea has learned the popular journalist has found plenty to smile about.

With Sarah having left Network 10 altogether, executives from Channel Nine and Channel Seven are reportedly desperate to sign up the “free agent”.

Sarah Harris joined The Project in 2022. (Credit: Supplied)

“Sarah is taking a break and will then consider her options,” our source says. “She won’t rush into anything, but she won’t be out of the TV game for too long either. The past few months have been tough – but she knows her worth so won’t make any rash decisions.”

Our source adds that Ten would’ve be keen to have the divorced mum of two do the 2026 season of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! but as she’s opted to leave the network, that “won’t happen”.

Before she joined Ten in 2013 to work on Studio 10, Sarah had been at Channel Nine. She has many friends there, who may try persuade her to re-join their ranks.

Sarah Harris still has many mates, including Richard Wilkins, at Channel Nine. (Credit: Supplied)

“Sarah would be an incredible addition to the Today show line-up – or she could be in the frame for her own show,” our source adds. “She’s also very well regarded at Seven. Should Sonia [Kruger] step away from Dancing with the Stars, Sarah would be an excellent replacement because she’s already great mates with Dr Chris [Brown].”

But Sarah may choose to forge her own path. “She is considering launching a podcast or even writing a book,” our source says. “But she is flattered to still be so in demand with the networks.

“It’s reassuring to know that she can take her pick when it comes to what’s next.”