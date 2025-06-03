The Project “officially under review” at Channel 10 after low ratings

The Project is reportedly “officially under review” at Channel 10 following a consistent run of low ratings, New Idea can confirm.

As first reported in The Australian on May 26th by journalist Steve Jackson, the news and current affairs program is facing cancellation, with many believing recent budget cuts at the network could see the show end for good.

It is understood that executives at the network are currently assessing “whether there is any life left in the dying format,” as per The Australian.

Channel Ten hired a new batch of faces to front The Project in 2023 in a bid to give the show a new lease on life. (Credit: Channel 10)

In a follow-up report, Inside Media host Robert McKnight reported that while the budget for the show, which currently airs six times a week, had been slashed in the 15+ years since it had premiered, it was still one of Channel 10’s most expensive shows and delivers “only a fraction of the audience” compared to rival networks Nine and Seven.

“When you consider how much free publicity the show gets on news websites, each and every day, the fact that it can only draw in a few hundred thousand viewers every night proves the show is failing to resonate,” the journalist shared.

“It’s left-leaning, patronising, woke agenda isn’t even connecting with the younger audiences the network craves.”

“There’s no doubt that on any other network, The Project would have been axed years ago…but when you’ve got no other content, it’s much easier to stick with what you’ve got,” he concluded.

While Channel 10 has yet to confirm or deny that The Project will indeed air its final episode in 2025, this hasn’t stopped other industry insiders from commenting on a potential cancellation.

“With audiences shrinking across the board and the subsequent cost-cutting, it’s hard to be optimistic [about the future of the show],” former News Editor of Channel 10 Peter Meakin told The Daily Mail in March.

“Budgets have always been important. In the old days, they were a starting point – and, if the show was successful, complaints of overspending were often muted. We may even have been extravagant at times, but we could afford to be. But there’s no money anymore and very little fun,” he added.

The news follows rumours that the 2026 season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia would be pre-recorded in an effort to reduce production costs, a first for the series, which has always previously aired live.

