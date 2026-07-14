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Too hot to handle? Twisties raises eyebrows with “adventurous” flavour

Are you brave enough to try them?
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
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Here at New Idea, we are always open to trying a new Twisties flavour… no matter how unusual it might seem at a glance.

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Last year, it was Sour Blueberry, which sent our tongues blue (as promised) and divided the office. For some, it was the perfect sour treat; for others, they instantly screwed up their faces in horror after one chip.

A few months ago, we got to try the limited-edition Tangy Pickle flavour, which we think hit the brief in spades.

This time around, it’s Twisties Hot Chilli Honey. The brand’s Marketing Manager, Michelle Sonnleitner, promises it’s an “adventurous” choice with the perfect blend of sweetness and spiciness.

Twisties Hot Chilli Honey
Twisties have done it again – introducing Hot Chilli Honey, but only for a limited time. (Credit: Twisties)
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As someone who even struggles with the heat levels in Sweet Chilli Grain Waves, I might be in trouble! However, I am still intrigued.

For those who dare, these Hot Chilli Honey Twisties have been made in collaboration with Capilano Honey, so expect the chip’s signature crunch with an extra kick thrown in there for good measure.

And if you ask me, trying a bold flavour is the perfect way to bond with someone. Especially if you both love trying bizarre flavours, want to showcase how much spice you can handle, or laughing over what you can’t tolerate!

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In fact, research from Twisties reveals that 33 per cent of Aussies think sharing a snack is more intimate than a fancy dinner date! (And in this case, it’s much cheaper too!)

Hot Chilli Honey Twisties
How does the idea of Hot Chilli Honey Twisties sound to you? (Credit: Twisties)

So, if you’re brave enough to try them for yourself, they’re available at independent grocers across the country and will be rolled out to major retailers in August.

Just remember, they’re limited-edition, so you’ll want to try them sooner rather than later.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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