Too hot to handle? Twisties raises eyebrows with “adventurous” flavour

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Here at New Idea, we are always open to trying a new Twisties flavour… no matter how unusual it might seem at a glance.

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Last year, it was Sour Blueberry, which sent our tongues blue (as promised) and divided the office. For some, it was the perfect sour treat; for others, they instantly screwed up their faces in horror after one chip.

A few months ago, we got to try the limited-edition Tangy Pickle flavour, which we think hit the brief in spades.

This time around, it’s Twisties Hot Chilli Honey. The brand’s Marketing Manager, Michelle Sonnleitner, promises it’s an “adventurous” choice with the perfect blend of sweetness and spiciness.

Twisties have done it again – introducing Hot Chilli Honey, but only for a limited time. (Credit: Twisties)

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As someone who even struggles with the heat levels in Sweet Chilli Grain Waves, I might be in trouble! However, I am still intrigued.

For those who dare, these Hot Chilli Honey Twisties have been made in collaboration with Capilano Honey, so expect the chip’s signature crunch with an extra kick thrown in there for good measure.

And if you ask me, trying a bold flavour is the perfect way to bond with someone. Especially if you both love trying bizarre flavours, want to showcase how much spice you can handle, or laughing over what you can’t tolerate!

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In fact, research from Twisties reveals that 33 per cent of Aussies think sharing a snack is more intimate than a fancy dinner date! (And in this case, it’s much cheaper too!)

How does the idea of Hot Chilli Honey Twisties sound to you? (Credit: Twisties)

So, if you’re brave enough to try them for yourself, they’re available at independent grocers across the country and will be rolled out to major retailers in August.

Just remember, they’re limited-edition, so you’ll want to try them sooner rather than later.

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