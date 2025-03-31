The new Twisties flavour that will turn your tongue blue!

While Twisties is more commonly associated with the flavours of cheese, the iconic snack brand has released a controversial new flavour that is sure to get all of Australia talking – sour blueberry!

Combining the delicious Twisties crunch we all know and love, with a tangy sour blueberry favour that will turn your tongue an electric blue shade – it’ll certainly be a shock to the senses for those who are game enough to try it.

For many Aussies, this will be the first time they’ve tried this sour blueberry Twisties flavour – however for those a little older, you might remember this retro flavour which was a fan favourite way back when.

The cult favourite flavour was first available in the early 2000s before being pulled off shelves…until now! (Credit: Twisties Australia).

“We wanted to shine a light on the fun and unexpected joy that Twisties brings to Aussies so, we listened to our fans and we’re bringing back one of our cult favourites,” Twisties Brand Manager Simon Odisho explains of the decision to breathe new life into the one-of-a-kind flavour.

“Whether this is your first time trying to snack or if you’re familiar with it from the 2000’s, don’t say we didn’t warn you about how blue your tongues will turn!”

“This is probably not one to have before a meeting,” he jokingly added.

While this recently re-launched flavour won’t be for everyone, it certainly will make snacking much for fun! (Credit: Twisties Australia)

Since 1950, both the chicken and the cheese-flavoured Twisties have had a high turnover in the snack rotation of millions of Aussie households. But something tells us the new Twisties sour blueberry flavour will steal the crown in a visual snacking experience that will start conversations without even trying.

But if you want to taste test this for yourself, this brand-new, limited-edition flavour is here for a good time, not a long time!

Pick up your packet at 7-Eleven stores across the country from April 2nd, and at all your other favourite snack stockists by the end of the month.