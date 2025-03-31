  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

The new Twisties flavour that will turn your tongue blue!

Would you try this?
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
twisties

While Twisties is more commonly associated with the flavours of cheese, the iconic snack brand has released a controversial new flavour that is sure to get all of Australia talking – sour blueberry!

Advertisement

Combining the delicious Twisties crunch we all know and love, with a tangy sour blueberry favour that will turn your tongue an electric blue shade – it’ll certainly be a shock to the senses for those who are game enough to try it.

For many Aussies, this will be the first time they’ve tried this sour blueberry Twisties flavour – however for those a little older, you might remember this retro flavour which was a fan favourite way back when.

twisties sour blueberry
The cult favourite flavour was first available in the early 2000s before being pulled off shelves…until now! (Credit: Twisties Australia).

“We wanted to shine a light on the fun and unexpected joy that Twisties brings to Aussies so, we listened to our fans and we’re bringing back one of our cult favourites,” Twisties Brand Manager Simon Odisho explains of the decision to breathe new life into the one-of-a-kind flavour.

Advertisement

“Whether this is your first time trying to snack or if you’re familiar with it from the 2000’s, don’t say we didn’t warn you about how blue your tongues will turn!”

“This is probably not one to have before a meeting,” he jokingly added.

twisties sour blueberry
While this recently re-launched flavour won’t be for everyone, it certainly will make snacking much for fun! (Credit: Twisties Australia)

Since 1950, both the chicken and the cheese-flavoured Twisties have had a high turnover in the snack rotation of millions of Aussie households. But something tells us the new Twisties sour blueberry flavour will steal the crown in a visual snacking experience that will start conversations without even trying.

Advertisement

But if you want to taste test this for yourself, this brand-new, limited-edition flavour is here for a good time, not a long time!

Pick up your packet at 7-Eleven stores across the country from April 2nd, and at all your other favourite snack stockists by the end of the month.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement