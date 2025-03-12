Allen’s has announced a massive change to its Snakes Alive lollies, with one of the classic flavours being replaced.

The change comes after the flavour was found to be the least preferred in a recent survey. But what will Aussies think of the change?

A new Allen’s Snakes flavour

The orange flavour in Allen’s Snakes Alive has traditionally been apricot, but this will now be changed to the brand new flavour of passionfruit.

The new flavour will join the existing flavours of strawberry, blackberry, lemon, and pineapple.

The orange snake will now be passionfruit flavoured. (Credit: Supplied)

After surveying Australians about their favourite snake flavour, the previous orange flavour of apricot came in last. However, after switching it to passionfruit, it now ranks equal-first to the fan favourite strawberry red snake.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Melanie Chen said “We know Aussies are passionate about great tasting lollies, so we’re keen to bring them the most delicious bag of snakes!

“We went on a mission to find the ultimate flavour for the orange snake and listened to lolly lovers who crowned passionfruit as their preferred flavour when tested against other orange snake flavours.”

Allen’s headed to Orange to test the new flavour, with comedian Tanya Hennessey in tow (Credit: Supplied)

Testing orange in Orange

To make sure the new flavour stacked up, Allen’s went all the way to Orange, NSW to “gain their lolly lovers’ tick of approval”.

The people of Orange loved the new flavour. Even the Major of Orange Tony Mileto gave it the new passionfruit orange snake a thumbs up.

“I love it”, “Beautiful”, and “Yum” were other comments from the crowd in Orange.

When does the new Allen’s Snakes Alive flavour become available?

The new passionfruit orange snake will start rolling out to supermarkets in Allen’s Snakes Alive bags around Australia from mid-April. They are available for RRP$5 for a 200g bag.

