Kate and Meghan’s polar opposite parenting styles exposed in photos

Despite being mothers to the King’s grandchildren, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle do things their own way.

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As mum to the second, third and fourth in line to the throne, the Princess of Wales has made an effort to teach Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, about royal life whilst keeping things real.

This week, Kate and Charlotte were spotted on the London Underground for a mother-daughter shopping trip and surprised royal fans riding the Elizabeth Line, named after Charlotte’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate and daughter Charlotte were spotted out on the London Underground. (Credit: Getty)

“They spoke to members of the public sitting across from them,” a source told Hello. “The security didn’t make it obvious they were there and they tried to make it as ‘normal’ as possible. They seemed very relaxed and were chatting together, smiling.”

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Kate and her three children have been spotted out and about in public over the years from family outings at Wimbledon and the Commonwealth Games to shopping for Halloween costumes and at Taylor Swift’s London concert.

Her desire for George, Charlotte and Louis to have a normal upbringing goes back to their early years living at their former royal residence.

The Princess of Wales has always made sure George, Charlotte and Louis experience a normal childhood. (Credit: Getty)

“They spend as much time as possible at Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, because that is where they can live as normal a life as possible,” a royal insider previously explained to New Idea.

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“The children go to the beach, walk in the woods and go to fairs and equestrian events. They even went along to see Norwich play Prince William’s team Aston Villa and sat with the fans.”

Meanwhile Meghan and Harry are putting all their focus into making sure Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, live a life of privacy.

With last minute school swaps and even her phone number leaking from a WhatsApp mums’ chat, Meghan’s been on high alert ever since the Sussexes moved back to the UK.

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Most recently, Meghan shared a video of her two children walking through the English countryside, backpacks on, surrounded by fields and a herd of deer; a stark contrast to the footage fans saw of Kate and Charlotte in London.

Meghan filmed Archie and Lilibet walking and scooting through the English countryside. (Credit: Instagram)

Harry and Meghan made the decision to share photos of their children on social media but shield their faces and the Duchess of Sussex has shared her concerns about paparazzi following her children.

“That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,” she told The Cut, adding that she had no control over the royal Instagram accounts.

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Harry and Meghan don’t show their children’s faces online. (Credit: Instagram)

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she said in 2022.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she questioned.

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

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