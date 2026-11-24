Kate Middleton’s Heal will show the Princess of Wales like we’ve never seen her before.

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In the “deeply personal” new documentary that explores Kate’s life after her cancer diagnosis, the royal mum-of-three speaks openly about her journey.

“It changes your body, it changes you physically – but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you,” Kate says in a clip.

In the documentary, royal fans will also see the Princess of Wales tackle the Three Peaks Challenge when she climbed the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales over a day earlier this year.

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“Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis,” Kensington Palace captioned a preview clip on social media.

Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all appear in the documentary as well and can be seen in the trailer hugging Kate after she finishes the hiking challenge.

What’s more, all funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer.

Whilst the film will air in the UK on the BBC, Aussie fans won’t be missing out.

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Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. (Credit: Kensington Palace)

Where to watch Heal in Australia

In Australia, Heal will air on Channel Nine and 9Now on Tuesday 1st December at 7.30pm AEDT.

It will also air in the US and Canada on NBC and CTV, respectively.

Famous faces from around the country shared their support for Kate’s documentary including Bec Judd and Debra Lawrence, the latter of whom has been a passionate advocate in the fight against ovarian cancer.

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“There is hope for the world to heal with the new generation of leaders and guides coming through. Care and kindness wins,” the actress wrote on social media.

If you want to enjoy another documentary in the meantime, Kate: Middleton to Majesty is a three-part miniseries detailing her life from childhood to her role as a queen in waiting.

Watch Kate: From Middleton to Majesty on BINGE here.

Kate’s last visit to Australia was back in 2014. (Credit: Getty)

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Kate’s special tie to Australia

Following their successful visit to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William let slip that he and his wife could be heading to Australia in 2027.

Royal insiders previously told New Idea that the couple are “so looking forward” to returning as they hadn’t visited Down Under since 2014.

“They had hoped to tour Australia this year and even spoke to the PM about it, but it was derailed by Harry and Meghan’s visit and the Danish Royal tour,” they said.

“Kate and William have delayed their Aussie return long enough and locking it away with Earthshot guarantees it’s going to happen. They can’t wait to have a few laughs with the locals and introduce the kids to the wildlife.”

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