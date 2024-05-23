A Kensington Palace spokesperson has confirmed that Catherine, Princess of Wales will not return to her royal duties anytime soon.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” they shared with the media as per the BBC.

The statement comes mere days after it was confirmed that the royal had been continuing her work with her early learning foundation while undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day, 2023. (Image: Getty)

Specifically, it was confirmed that Catherine had been briefed on the creation of a new task force within the organisation that is aimed at encouraging businesses to better facilitate and support parents and their children.

The mother-of-three was also kept abreast of a report published on the issues called Prioritising Early Childhood for a Happier, Healthier Society.

“Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking on behalf of the 42-year-old, the foundation’s Executive Director Pim Gregory also said that Catherine’s “early childhood work” would continue “rolling on as she recovers.”

When the taskforce was first announced in March, a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales said that despite her time away, her projects were “always on.”

“Early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work, and she has seen the report,” her spokesperson said at the time.

Prince William greeted the public as he visited James’ Place Newcastle. (Credit: Getty)

What has Prince William said about Kate’s cancer diagnosis?

The update comes three weeks after Prince William gave a rare statement regarding his wife’s cancer and ongoing recovery.

While carrying out a royal engagement at James’ Place Newcastle, the Prince of Wales met royal fans outside – one of whom enquired about his family.

“Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are,” the Prince of Wales was reportedly asked, to which he is said to have replied: “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” as per The Sun.

The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Kate Middleton said about her cancer diagnosis?

On Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Kate Middleton, 42, announced that she was in the early stages of treatment for cancer.

The news came after months of speculation following the mother-of-three’s abdominal surgery.

Kate’s cancer diagnosis was made public in a video posted to Instagram by the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

The Wales family. (Credit: Kensington Palace)

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirit.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Kate and Charles are reportedly “closer than ever” amidst their shared cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

How has King Charles responded to Kate’s cancer diagnosis?

Following Kate’s video announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that King Charles was “so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did”.

Charles, who is also receiving treatment for an undisclosed cancer, “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time” and has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks”.

A royal insider revealed that there were even a few days of crossover when both Charles and Kate were patients at The London Clinic, and the pair became “closer than ever”.

“When they were in the hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout,” a royal insider shared with The Times.

“The King has always had a close, warm, and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position.”

Queen Camilla has been a staunch in support for her daughter-in-law as she recovers.

How has Queen Camilla responded to Kate’s cancer news?

Queen Camilla publicly shared an update on how the Princess was doing after members of the public expressed their concern and well-wishes for the popular royal.

“[She is] thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” the 76-year-old said.

The royal has also stepped up while nursing her sick husband.

“It’s a devastating and traumatic time for the whole family, and while it might appear Camilla has disappeared, nothing could be further from the truth,” a palace insider told New Idea. “She’s become a key force behind the King’s health and wellbeing.

“She’s also being a lifesaving shoulder for Prince William to lean on with her invaluable memory and attention to details.

“Camilla has even had to timetable her personal calls as her schedule is completely loaded while dealing with the ups and downs of her husband’s treatment.”

Harry and Meghan allegedly found out about Kate’s cancer diagnosis when the public did. (Credit: Getty)

How have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded to Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also publicly supported Kate following her admission, wishing her “health and healing”.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple said in a statement.

According to PEOPLE, the couple also privately reached out to the Prince and Princess of Wales offering their well wishes.

However, it has been reported that the Sussexes weren’t even aware of Kate’s cancer diagnosis. They only found out when the rest of the world did – via Kate’s deeply personal video message.

It’s understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK next month. Harry and Meghan have indicated they will “travel as a family” to his homeland to celebrate a decade of Invictus Games in London.

Harry, 39, was once incredibly close with Kate. He is said to be “feeling quite bad” that he and Meghan pushed ahead with the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, while Kate has been secretly grappling with her devastating health news.

Fergie took to social media to share her well wishes for the princess. (Credit: Getty)

What have members of the royal family said about Kate’s cancer diagnosis?

The Duchess of York, Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, said she was”full of admiration” for the Princess of Wales.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Fergie wrote in a statement via Instagram.

“I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.

“I hope she will now be given the time, space, and privacy to heal.”

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh are enveloping their niece-in-law with love and kindness to help her heal.

Sources tell New Idea that the pair have promised to assume Kate’s duties and take any other action they can so that the Princess of Wales can focus on getting well.

“It’s unprecedented times and they are all rallying together,” shares the palace insider. “Sophie’s background in public relations has truly been invaluable to the rest of the family.”

It is Anne, says our royal source, who has emerged as Kate’s biggest protector in all of this. The fiercely loyal, no-nonsense princess has made it known she finds the online and social media vitriol about and to Kate absolutely abhorrent.

“Anne has been appalled at some of the wild stories and conspiracy theories spreading about Catherine,” shares one of her inner circle. “She’s had more than a few stinging words to say about some of the commentators. She thinks they should all be ashamed of themselves.”

Family through thick and thin. (Credit: Instagram)

How has the Middleton family responded to Kate’s cancer diagnosis?

Kate’s brother James Middleton also shared his support for his older sister, posting a previously unseen photo of the pair to his Instagram.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” he penned.

Uncle Gary Goldsmith also shared his well-wishes via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back.”

Kate’s loving family have put their own lives temporarily on hold to help with her care, keep the Wales household running, and support George, Charlotte and Louis.

“The Middletons are absolute lifesavers for Kate and William,” reveals a close friend. “Carole has taken control of the household, while Pippa and James are alternating their visits so Kate is never without help.”

Kate’s diagnosis is a devastating blow for the whole family, but especially her parents Carole and Michael.

“Deep down, Carole is completely traumatised,” our source says. “Michael is still in shock and running on autopilot, but Pippa and James are keeping a careful eye on both of them.”

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort,” said Kate. (Credit: Getty)

How have Prince William and Kate responded to the support?

A day after the video’s release, a statement from Kensington Palace read: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy during this time.”

A close friend of Kate’s also shared with The Sunday Times that every aspect of the speech was written by the princess herself.

“It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip.

“It was all her, she wrote every word of it, [and] it came together very quickly.”