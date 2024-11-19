How Duchess Sophie supported Catherine throughout her cancer journey

The Princess of Wales made it through her latest public appearance thanks to the support of her ‘rock’ – aka Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The pair stuck to each other like glue as they joined the royal family at the Remembrance Day service in London on November 10. It was a rare return to the spotlight for Kate, 42, amid her cancer recovery.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told The Sun that Sophie, 59, and Kate’s “unbreakable bond” was clearly evident as they chatted on the Cenotaph balcony before the ceremony. Later, as they turned to depart the sombre event, Sophie placed a supportive hand on her niece-in-law’s back.

“Sophie didn’t leave Kate’s side,” an onlooker told New Idea. (Credit: AAP)

The royal wives have always shared a friendship, but Claudia suggests this latest interaction shows it has deepened since Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

“I’m sure Sophie has been a tower of strength for Kate,” Claudia added.

The pair first bonded at the suggestion of Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch asked Sophie to act as an unofficial mentor when fellow commoner Kate joined the royal family in a more official capacity, following her engagement to the now Prince of Wales in 2010. Since then, “they have developed a mutual respect,” says Claudia.

Sophie has become a true confidant for Kate. (Credit: Getty)

The pair enjoy a lighter side to their friendship as well. Kate and Sophie’s families live just 15 minutes apart – with Kate, Prince William, and their three children situated at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, while Sophie and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, are nearby at Bagshot Park.

“They’re both really at home in the countryside and love bringing up their children with lots of fresh air and going on dog walks,” Claudia reveals.

They have frequently been spotted giggling together at events over the years, including Trooping the Colour and at Royal Ascot and share a love of fashion too.

“Sophie has become a true confidant and sounding board for Kate,” Claudia adds. “They are incredibly close.”