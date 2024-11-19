  •  
Advertisement
Home ROYALS Kate Middleton

How Duchess Sophie supported Catherine throughout her cancer journey

The royal wives share a close bond.
sarah lasiello
Loading the player...

The Princess of  Wales made it through her latest public appearance thanks to the support of  her ‘rock’ – aka Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Advertisement

The pair stuck to each other like glue as they  joined the royal family at the Remembrance  Day service in London  on November 10. It  was a rare return to the spotlight for Kate, 42,  amid her cancer recovery.

Royal biographer  Claudia Joseph told  The Sun that Sophie, 59,  and Kate’s “unbreakable bond” was clearly evident as they chatted on the Cenotaph balcony before the ceremony. Later,  as they turned to depart  the sombre event, Sophie placed a supportive hand  on her niece-in-law’s back.

kate middleton duchess sophie
“Sophie didn’t leave Kate’s side,” an onlooker told New Idea. (Credit: AAP)

The royal wives have always shared a friendship, but Claudia suggests this latest interaction shows  it has deepened since Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

“I’m sure Sophie has  been a tower of strength  for Kate,” Claudia added.

The pair first bonded at the suggestion of Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch asked Sophie  to act as an unofficial mentor when fellow commoner Kate joined the royal family in a more official capacity, following her engagement to the now Prince of Wales in 2010. Since then, “they have developed a mutual  respect,” says Claudia.

kate middleton duchess sophie
Sophie has become a true confidant for Kate. (Credit: Getty)

The pair enjoy a lighter side to their friendship as well. Kate and Sophie’s families live just 15 minutes apart – with Kate, Prince William, and their three children situated at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, while Sophie and her husband,  the Duke of Edinburgh, are nearby at Bagshot Park.

Advertisement

“They’re both really at home in the countryside  and love bringing up  their children with lots  of fresh air and going on dog walks,” Claudia reveals.

They have frequently been spotted giggling together at events over the years, including Trooping the Colour and at Royal Ascot and share  a love of fashion too.

“Sophie has become a true confidant and sounding board for Kate,” Claudia adds. “They are incredibly close.”

sarah lasiello
Sarah Iasiello Senior Copy Editor

Following the completion of her Bachelor of Media and Bachelor of Politics degrees at the University of Adelaide in 2012, Sarah moved to Sydney to pursue a career in the media industry. Now, with over 10 years of experience, she has a demonstrated history of working as a managing editor and senior copy editor across Australia’s biggest women’s fashion/lifestyle titles, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, InStyle, NW, Girlfriend, Women’s Health, and currently, New Idea. Characterised by her friendly and deadline-driven demeanour, Sarah is articulate and organised with an eye for detail. She is well versed in writing and editing to the highest possible standard, while maintaining brand integrity and consistency. From fashion (crop tops) to food (desserts), sport (tennis – go Rafa!) and politics (working at the federal and state elections), Sarah enjoys combining her professional skills with her personal passions while editing the pages of New Idea.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement