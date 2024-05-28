  •  
ROYALS

Kate Middleton unlikely to return to the public eye this year

"There is nothing planned."
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
kate middleton

According to a recent report, Kate Middleton is not expected to make any public appearances in 2024 as she continues to battle cancer.

A royal source recently told the Daily Beast that Princess Catherine’s diary is empty for the rest of the year. “There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” the source said.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance.”

Kate is reportedly taking care of her health and spending time with her family in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

kate middleton waving in all blue coat during a visit to northern ireland
(Credit: Getty)

According to the report by the Daily Beast, parents whose children attend the same school as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have told the publication Kate has not been seen attending any of the kids’ school events.

However, the princess has allegedly been spotted at a few morning drop-offs.

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

Though there has been no confirmation from the palace as to when Kate will return to royal duties, a Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed in mid-May 2024 that she would not be returning any time soon.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” they told the BBC.

kate middleton and her family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour Parade 2022
(Credit: Getty)

It was previously believed that there was a chance Kate could return to the public eye in time for the Trooping the Colour Parade in London. A palace source revealed to New Idea that “Prince William’s top priority is Kate’s health,” and that “with her doctor’s approval, she is determined to appear at that event.”

At this stage, the most recent official statement released by Kensington Palace was published on January 17, 2024, stating that “she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

However, that deadline has long since passed and royal watchers are waiting for further official updates regarding Princess Kate’s health.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories