According to a recent report, Kate Middleton is not expected to make any public appearances in 2024 as she continues to battle cancer.

A royal source recently told the Daily Beast that Princess Catherine’s diary is empty for the rest of the year. “There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” the source said.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance.”

Kate is reportedly taking care of her health and spending time with her family in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

(Credit: Getty)

According to the report by the Daily Beast, parents whose children attend the same school as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have told the publication Kate has not been seen attending any of the kids’ school events.

However, the princess has allegedly been spotted at a few morning drop-offs.

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

Though there has been no confirmation from the palace as to when Kate will return to royal duties, a Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed in mid-May 2024 that she would not be returning any time soon.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” they told the BBC.

(Credit: Getty)

It was previously believed that there was a chance Kate could return to the public eye in time for the Trooping the Colour Parade in London. A palace source revealed to New Idea that “Prince William’s top priority is Kate’s health,” and that “with her doctor’s approval, she is determined to appear at that event.”

At this stage, the most recent official statement released by Kensington Palace was published on January 17, 2024, stating that “she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

However, that deadline has long since passed and royal watchers are waiting for further official updates regarding Princess Kate’s health.